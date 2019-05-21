Hydrogen Fuel Tech Just Got A Major Boost

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.77 -0.36 -0.57%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.18 +0.21 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 2 hours 68.14 -0.51 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 19 hours 69.73 -0.43 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.74 -0.72 -0.99%
Murban 19 hours 72.74 -0.88 -1.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.11 -0.54 -0.82%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.61 -0.39 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.18 -0.58 -0.80%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Girassol 19 hours 72.85 -0.53 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 44.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.40 -0.81 -1.11%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.94 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 +0.34 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 32 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 37 mins California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 1 hour Misunderstanding between USA and Iran the cause of current stand off, I call BS
  • 2 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 9 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 9 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 9 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 4 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 1 hour Iceland Reducing Gas Stations By Half By 2025

Breaking News:

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Alt Text

Is This A Game Changer For Drones?

Fuel cell technology could significantly…

Alt Text

Can Hydrogen Solve Japan’s Energy Problem?

Japan is boosting the search…

Alt Text

Onboard Hydrogen: Is This The Future Of Zero Emission Vehicles?

High costs are one of…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Fuel Cells
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Hydrogen Fuel Tech Just Got A Major Boost

By Irina Slav - May 21, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Toyota Fuel Cell

Hydrogen as a fuel has been drawing a lot of attention ever since the world decided to start weaning itself off fossil fuels. However, after years of research, hydrogen fuelled vehicles remain a niche market due to one main problem: the price of the fuel system. Now, a team of researchers claims they have solved this problem and we could see hydrogen vehicles cheaper than EVs.

The team, from Lancaster University, says they had discovered a new material—Kubas manganese Hydride-1—that can make hydrogen fuel tanks for vehicles a lot more compact and cheaper while at the same time increasing their energy density.

"The cost of manufacturing our material is so low, and the energy density it can store is so much higher than a lithium ion battery, that we could see hydrogen fuel cell systems that cost five times less than lithium ion batteries as well as providing a much longer range -- potentially enabling journeys up to around four or five times longer between fill-ups," the lead researcher, Professor David Antonelli, said.

A fuel system that is five times cheaper than lithium-ion batteries certainly sounds like a game changer. It is these batteries, after all, that swell the prices of electric cars and are perhaps the biggest obstacle to faster mass adoption, along with range. Now, Professor Antonelli’s team claims they can solve both the cost and the range problems with one solution. It sounds like something that’s almost too good to be true, and maybe for the time being it is.

The great thing about hydrogen as a fuel is that it is the most abundant element in the universe and its conversion into energy does not as a rule result in harmful by-products. Like batteries, the fuel can then be used to power vehicles or for energy storage. In fact, a 2018 study from a German analytical firm said surplus electricity produced by solar and wind farms can be easily converted into hydrogen and stored or fed into hydrogen fueling stations. It is here that the third problem of hydrogen lies. There are simply no extensive hydrogen fuel station networks. Related: U.S. Shale Oil Production Set To Grow 16% This Year

Truth be told this is probably the easiest problem to solve: it just requires money and dedication. Indeed, two years ago, the Hydrogen Council was launched: a group involving several leading automakers as well as Shell and Total, seeking ways to make hydrogen more commercially viable. The council allocated $1.4 billion on the development of energy storage and fuel cell project development until 2020, and has high hopes for the future.

The problem is that meanwhile, billions are being poured into battery-powered storage systems and cars. For now, batteries definitely have the upper hand, and their makers aren’t standing still, constantly working to improve efficiency rates and cost. Hydrogen backers will need to put in much effort and coin into catching up, and there’s no guarantee they’ll succeed as the battery momentum might prove to be simply too strong.

This, however, does not mean hydrogen as a fuel has no future at all. On the contrary, alternatives to the dominant energy storage method will always be welcome if only as a means of avoiding putting all eggs in one basket in an increasingly renewable future.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Onboard Hydrogen: Is This The Future Of Zero Emission Vehicles?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner
Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com