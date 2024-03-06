Iran to Unload $50 Million Worth of Crude Oil From Tanker Seized in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.79 +0.64 +0.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.52 +0.48 +0.59%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.74 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.935 -0.022 -1.12%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 +0.009 +0.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.542 +0.009 +0.35%

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 827 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.38 +0.73 +0.88%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 280 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 -0.98 -1.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 68.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 81.92 -0.47 -0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 -1.25 -1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Iran to Unload $50 Million Worth of Crude Oil From Tanker Seized in 2023

Mysterious Power Outage Paralyzes Tajikistan

Mysterious Power Outage Paralyzes Tajikistan

Tajikistan experienced a significant power…

Could "Natural Asset Companies" Transform Environmental Finance?

Could "Natural Asset Companies" Transform Environmental Finance?

The NYSE is considering the…

The NYSE is considering the…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Iran to Unload $50 Million Worth of Crude Oil From Tanker Seized in 2023

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2024, 7:00 AM CST

Iran is set to unload the crude, worth about $50 million, from a tanker chartered by U.S. supermajor Chevron and seized by Iran in the Arab Gulf last year, according to the semi-official Iranian news agency Fars.  

The unloading of the tanker now appears to be a tit-for-tat for actions by the United States.

In May 2023, Iran’s Navy seized the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet while it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

The oil tanker had departed the Mina Saud Port in Kuwait and was destined for Houston, Texas, after being commissioned by U.S. oil giant Chevron.

The crude oil tanker is Turkish-owned and operated. The U.S. Navy has demanded that the vessel be released, asserting that the tanker had been seized in international waters, halfway between Iran and the Omani coast.  

At the time, the Iranian Navy said it was taking the Suezmax crude oil tanker back to Iran for investigation.

In August 2023, a tanker suspected of carrying Iranian crude oil offloaded near Texas on another tanker. The U.S. seized the Suez Rajan tanker in April last year, prompting quick retaliation from Iran, which seized the Chinese-owned, Turkish-operated tanker that was loaded with crude for delivery to Chevron.

The Suez Rajan was never officially seized by American forces, the AP recalls. The tanker sat for months off the coast of Singapore after an activist group sounded an alarm that it was carrying Iranian crude, and then it suddenly set off for the U.S. Gulf Coast. Two tanker seizures from Iranian forces followed in the Persian Gulf.

Then, early this year, an oil tanker reported to have been hijacked in the Gulf of Oman in January was seized by Iran in retribution for the U.S. seizure of 1 million barrels of Iranian oil last year. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, the St. Nikolas, was previously named the Suez Rajan, which was entangled in a sanctions dispute for transporting Iranian oil that eventually led to the seizure of that oil in 2023.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

