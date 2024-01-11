Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.09 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.49 +0.69 +0.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.61 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.114 +0.075 +2.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.051 +2.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.119 +0.051 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 773 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 226 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

The total number of active…

BRICS' Expansion in the Global South

BRICS' Expansion in the Global South

The BRICS group of nations…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 11, 2024, 12:30 PM CST

An American oil tanker reported to have been hijacked in the Gulf of Oman earlier on Thursday was seized by Iran in retribution for the U.S. seizure of 1 million barrels of Iranian oil last year. 

The Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, the St. Nikolas, was previously named the Suez Rajan, which was entangled in a sanctions dispute for transporting Iranian oil that eventually led to the seizure of that oil in 2023. 

The Suez Rajan had been accused by the U.S. of violating sanctions, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) using it to sell sanctioned oil to China. Last year, Iran vowed revenge for the incident. 

On Thursday, the vessel was boarded by men in masks near Oman’s Port of Sohar. On its way between Basria, Iraq, to Turkey, the hijacked ship was ordered to sail for Iran and communications with the vessel were lost. Shortly afterwards, Iran’s state-run TV reported that the Iranian Navy had seized the vessel. 

"The violating oil tanker Suez Rajan ... stole Iranian oil by leading it to the Americans and delivered it to the Americans," state TV said.

"After the theft of Iranian oil by the United States last year, St Nikolas tanker was seized by Iran's Navy this morning with a judicial order ... it is en route to Iranian ports," Iran’s Fars news agency reported, citing the Iranian Navy. 

The tanker was reportedly carrying 145,000 metric tonnes of oil loaded in Iraq and bound for Turkey via the Suez Canal. The hijacking of the vessel comes at a time of escalating tensions in the Red Sea, where Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been targeting merchant vessels; however, this hijacking took place in a different area of the waterways between Iran and Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Hertz’s Big Move Into EVs Turns Out To Be A Dud

Next Post

Hertz’s Big Move Into EVs Turns Out To Be A Dud

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com