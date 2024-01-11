Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.81 +1.44 +2.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.24 +1.44 +1.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.39 +1.04 +1.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.990 -0.049 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.111 +0.044 +2.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.111 +0.044 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

The Real Reason Angola Withdrew from OPEC

Angola's exit from OPEC came…

Manufacturing Slowdown Weighs on Oil Demand

Manufacturing Slowdown Weighs on Oil Demand

Weakness in manufacturing in China,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Surge Following Oil Tanker Hijacking in Gulf of Oman

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 11, 2024, 7:00 AM CST

Tensions in the Middle Eastern shipping lanes continued to run high on Thursday amid reports of a hijacked oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, which was boarded by masked individuals and forced to alter course toward Iran. 

The UK Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Thursday that it had received a report of a vessel being boarded by 4-5 armed unauthorized persons in an area east of Sohar, Oman.

“Unauthorised boarders are reported to be wearing military style black uniforms with black masks,” the UKMTO said. 

The ship “has altered course towards Iranian territorial waters and communications with the vessel have been lost,” the UK authority said. 

According to TankerTrackers.com, the oil tanker “which the Iranians have boarded today in the Gulf of Oman is the ST NIKOLAS”, which is carrying Iraqi oil. Formerly known as the SUEZ RAJAN, the tanker was previously seized by the U.S. government after being found to transport a million barrels of Iranian oil in connection to a U.S. company, TankerTrackers.com noted. 

At the time of the incident, the vessel was traveling to the Turkish port of Aliaga after loading crude from the Iraqi Basrah Oil Terminal. 

A spokesperson for Empire Navigation, the company managing the St. Nikolas, told CNBC that it lost contact with the vessel on Thursday, but could not confirm an unauthorized boarding.

It was not immediately clear who boarded the oil tanker, but the latest incident shows that tensions in the waters in the Middle East are escalating. 

Early on Thursday, oil prices rose by nearly 2% amid intensified attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea this week.  

On Wednesday, Israel stepped up its attacks on Gaza and the Yemeni Houthis carried out what UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps called the largest attack in the area yet.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Per media reports citing U.S. Central Command, the U.S. and UK forces in the Red Sea shot down 21 drones and missiles on Tuesday alone. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Renewable Energy Capacity Additions Jumped by Nearly 50% in 2023

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition

 Alt text

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com