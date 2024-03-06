Chinese Oil Giant Calls for Government Support of Shale Projects

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.31 +2.16 +2.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.74 +1.70 +2.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.91 +1.79 +2.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.957 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 +0.045 +1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%
Chart Mars US 124 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.578 +0.045 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 81.04 -1.52 -1.84%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.54 -1.04 -1.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.40 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Basra Light 827 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.27 -0.90 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.93 -0.39 -0.45%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.66 -0.42 -0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.31 -1.07 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 280 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.00 -0.59 -0.94%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.30 -0.59 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.55 -0.59 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 74.95 -0.59 -0.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.75 -0.59 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 72.50 -0.59 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 80.25 -0.59 -0.73%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.35 -0.59 -0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.46 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.38 -0.11 -0.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 82.30 +0.38 +0.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 73.48 +0.34 +0.46%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.63 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.50 -0.75 -1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 70.25 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.68 -1.23 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 5 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC Confident It Can Win Back Oil Market Share in India

Natural Gas Futures Market’s Wild Swings Set To Continue

Natural Gas Futures Market’s Wild Swings Set To Continue

The solution to low prices…

Oil Majors Dive Into Deepwater Projects Despite Tight Budgets

Oil Majors Dive Into Deepwater Projects Despite Tight Budgets

Despite tightened budgets, frontier drilling…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giant Calls for Government Support of Shale Projects

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 06, 2024, 8:00 AM CST

China’s government should do more to back shale oil projects in the country through preferential tax treatment for the sector, one of the biggest state-owned oil and gas giants says.  

The authorities need to roll out financial support policies and preferential taxes for the shale industry in China, Ma Yongsheng, chairman of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, said on Wednesday, as quoted by Reuters.

China has a lot of shale oil reserves, but their extraction is more complex than in the U.S. due to geology constraints, according to Ma.

The Chinese government should also boost financial support to research and development for drilling and extraction of the shale resources, Sinopec’s executive said.

Early this year, Sinopec, said it had found oil and gas at a shale exploration well in the Sichuan province in the southwest, estimating that the initial flows could lead to the discovery of around 100 million metric tons of hydrocarbons. 

The Sichuan province in southwestern China is estimated to hold a large part of China’s shale gas resources. 

Chinese state oil and gas giants have stepped up exploration efforts in China in recent years, in line with a government policy to boost reserves and production to help reduce dependence on imports.

While Chinese majors increase exploration in the shale basins and in conventional locations, the much deeper location of the shale oil and gas reserves in China makes extraction more challenging than in the U.S., for example. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Although China is estimated to have a high volume of shale gas resources, topping even those in the United States, its shale gas boom has not yet materialized. Unlike in the U.S., the development of shale gas resources in China is much more difficult due to more complex geography and a lack of adequate infrastructure in the remote mountainous regions where most of the Chinese shale resources lie. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran to Unload $50 Million Worth of Crude Oil From Tanker Seized in 2023

Next Post

EV Charging Points in America Are Finally Making Money

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Is the Push for Electric Vehicles Outpacing Market Readiness?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com