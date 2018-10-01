Iran To Offer Oil For Export Via Its Stock Exchange

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.52 +0.22 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 85.04 +0.06 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Mars US 6 hours 80.30 +2.65 +3.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
Urals 23 hours 81.12 +1.27 +1.59%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.23 +1.19 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 81.01 +2.14 +2.71%
Murban 23 hours 82.94 +1.59 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 78.83 +1.85 +2.40%
Basra Light 23 hours 84.12 +2.96 +3.65%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 83.78 +2.49 +3.06%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Girassol 23 hours 85.11 +2.74 +3.33%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 38.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +5.63 +22.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.25 +2.13 +3.37%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.40 +1.13 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.75 +2.63 +5.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.25 +1.13 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.75 +2.63 +5.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.25 +1.13 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Giddings 23 hours 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.57 +0.40 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 69.25 +2.05 +3.05%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 71.75 +2.05 +2.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.51 +1.13 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 3 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 6 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 15 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 23 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 12 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 12 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 24 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 1 day Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 9 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 22 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

Refiners are getting ready for…

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Further

European Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Further

Extraordinarily high temperatures last summer…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran To Offer Oil For Export Via Its Stock Exchange

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT oil tanker

Iran plans to start offering oil for exports via its national stock exchange as early as next week, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on Monday, quoting the head of the state oil company and deputy oil minister Ali Kardor.

Iran will be offering one million barrels via the stock exchange, with all those barrels bound for exports, Kardor, who is managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said.

In July, Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said that the country would be looking to offer oil via the stock exchange because of the U.S. sanctions on Iran that will restrict its oil exports, IRNA reports.

While analysts now expect that the losses of Iran’s oil exports could be higher than 1 million bpd with the U.S. sanctions returning in early November, Iran continues to claim that it has the means to ‘defeat’ the restrictions, continue to sell its oil, and ‘easily’ get the revenues from oil sales.

Iran’s oil ministry’s news service Shana quoted on Sunday Kardor as saying that Iran has no plans to reduce its oil production, that NIOC has access to all its revenues, and that it “easily collects the money from selling crude oil.”

The national oil company is also providing by itself coverage for shipments, Kardor said.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Iran’s oil production for August—the latest available official OPEC data—was 3.584 million bpd, down by 150,000 bpd compared to July.

Related: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Iran is also said to have returned to storing oil in tankers as the sanctions are cutting its ability to ship the oil. Moreover, the Islamic Republic is also reportedly switching off tanker tracking systems, a method that Tehran is said to have used in the previous round of sanctions in 2012-2015.

The U.S. efforts to choke off Iran’s oil this time look much more coercive, and even the largest refiner in Tehran’s biggest single customer China may have come under U.S. pressure. Last week, reports emerged that Sinopec is halving Iranian oil imports as of September.

According to preliminary tanker tracking data by Bloomberg, Iran’s oil exports have dropped by 870,000 bpd since April this year and are on track for less than 2 million bpd for a second consecutive month in September.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia Can’t Raise Oil Supply To Asia To Offset Iranian Loss

Next Post

OPEC Pumps At Highest In 2018, But Iran Slump Curbs Supply Boost

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com