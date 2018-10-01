Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 75.50 +2.25 +3.07%
Brent Crude 11 mins 84.96 +2.23 +2.70%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.113 +0.105 +3.49%
Mars US 3 days 77.65 +1.13 +1.48%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
Urals 4 days 79.85 +1.62 +2.07%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.23 +1.19 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.113 +0.105 +3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 78.87 -2.25 -2.77%
Murban 4 days 81.35 -2.65 -3.15%
Iran Heavy 4 days 76.98 -0.11 -0.14%
Basra Light 4 days 81.16 -0.94 -1.14%
Saharan Blend 4 days 81.29 -1.01 -1.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Bonny Light 4 days 83.10 -0.06 -0.07%
Girassol 4 days 82.37 -0.08 -0.10%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.94 -0.13 -0.33%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +1.13 +3.81%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.25 +1.13 +1.76%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.40 +1.13 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.75 +1.13 +2.37%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +1.13 +2.56%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +1.13 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.25 +1.13 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.75 +1.13 +2.11%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.25 +1.13 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.75 +1.25 +1.82%
Giddings 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.57 +0.40 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 4 days 67.20 +1.13 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 4 days 71.15 +1.13 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.70 +1.13 +1.65%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.51 +1.13 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 4 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 45 mins WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 5 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 1 hour Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 16 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 17 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 6 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 22 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 21 hours Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 2 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 15 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Russia Can’t Raise Oil Supply To Asia To Offset Iranian Loss

Alt Text

U.S. Will Not Release Oil From SPR To Offset Iran Sanctions

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry…

Alt Text

Canada Boosts Oil Exports To The U.S.

Though Canada’s oil industry is…

Alt Text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

The recent breakout in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Discuss New Oil Production In Neutral Zone

By Irina Slav - Oct 01, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Saudi oil field

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed has discussed the restart of crude oil production in the neutral zone between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during a meeting with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, Reuters reported ahead of the Sunday visit, quoting sources in the know, who declined to be named.

Prince Mohammed was accompanied by Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, the sources also said.

Joint oil production in the neutral zone was suspended in 2015, but earlier this month the Financial Times reported that the two countries were mulling over a restart amid rising oil prices and the matching rise in worry among large oil buyers.

The neutral zone, the FT reported at the time, could be pumping half a million barrels daily in a few months, according to the International Energy Agency, which would add to more than 10 million bpd of Saudi production and almost 3 million bpd on Kuwaiti production based on the latest figures for July.

The talks on the production restart come despite earlier statements from Al-Falih that Saudi Arabia does not see the need for higher output: according to the minister, the market was near balance, despite the rising benchmarks and the upcoming sanctions against Iran. Now, it seems, the world’s top exporter of oil has had a change of heart.

Saudi Arabia is considered to be the oil producer with the most spare capacity among OPEC members, with the Energy Information Administration calculating it at between 1.5 and 2 million bpd. Some industry observers, however, have questioned the figures, which are defined as the amount of daily production that can be launched within 30 days and sustained for at least 90 days, according to EIA.

With Venezuela’s production falling consistently and the Iran sanctions as well as Iraq’s difficulties in boosting its oil production, OPEC’s total spare capacity is now estimated to be just 1.49 million bpd this quarter, according to a different estimate. This certainly raises the question whether the cartel can boost production enough to rein in the price rise ahead of the sanctions or within days of their entry into force.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Next Post

Who Will Save Ukraine’s Dying Refineries?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on October 01 2018 said:
    Under intense pressure from President Trump to raise its oil production to force oil prices down ahead of the Congressional midterm elections in November, Saudi Arabia is scraping the bottom of the barrel to get some 250,000 barrels a day (b/d) from the Neutral Zone it shares with Kuwait to add to the 400,000 b/d it has already added two months ago to global oil supplies.

    However, oil prices are continuing their surge ignoring President Trump’s call and acknowledging the realities in the market, namely, the robustness of the global oil fundamentals, OPEC/Russia’s inability to add more than the 650,000 barrels a day (b/d) which Saudi Arabia and Russia combined have already done and persistent question marks about Saudi production and spare capacities.

    Saudi Arabia claims that it has a production capacity of 12.5 million barrels a day (mbd). This can’t in any stretch of the imagination be true because despite repeated calls by President Trump to Saudi Arabia to significantly increase its oil production, it managed to add only 400,000 b/d to the market and even these did not come from new production but from oil stored on board tankers or on land. Saudi oil production peaked at 9.6 mbd in 2009 and has been in decline since.

    Therefore, Saudi claim of having a 2 mbd-spare capacity is very doubtful and is yet to be tested by the market.

    Under such circumstances, it would not surprise me at all if oil prices continued their surge hitting $85 a barrel this month and breaking through $100 by early next year.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

 Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com