OPEC Pumps At Highest In 2018, But Iran Slump Curbs Supply Boost

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.52 +0.22 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 85.04 +0.06 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Mars US 6 hours 80.30 +2.65 +3.41%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
Urals 23 hours 81.12 +1.27 +1.59%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Mexican Basket 4 days 74.23 +1.19 +1.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.131 +0.037 +1.20%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 81.01 +2.14 +2.71%
Murban 23 hours 82.94 +1.59 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 78.83 +1.85 +2.40%
Basra Light 23 hours 84.12 +2.96 +3.65%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 83.78 +2.49 +3.06%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Bonny Light 23 hours 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Girassol 23 hours 85.11 +2.74 +3.33%
Opec Basket 4 days 81.48 +0.60 +0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 38.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +5.63 +22.41%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 65.25 +2.13 +3.37%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 73.40 +1.13 +1.56%
Sweet Crude 4 days 48.75 +2.63 +5.70%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.25 +2.13 +4.94%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.25 +1.13 +2.01%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.75 +2.63 +5.05%
Central Alberta 4 days 46.25 +1.13 +2.50%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 80.91 +0.73 +0.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Giddings 23 hours 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.57 +0.40 +0.50%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 69.25 +2.05 +3.05%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 71.75 +2.05 +2.94%
Kansas Common 4 days 63.50 +1.25 +2.01%
Buena Vista 4 days 81.51 +1.13 +1.41%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 11 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 16 minutes Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 3 hours WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 6 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 15 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 23 hours THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 8 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 12 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 12 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 24 hours The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 1 day Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 1 day Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 9 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 22 hours So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

The Biggest Wildcard In The Iran Sanctions Saga

Many U.S. allies have already…

The Cannabis Arbitrage Deal Of The Decade

The Cannabis Arbitrage Deal Of The Decade

Cannabis markets are growing rapidly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Pumps At Highest In 2018, But Iran Slump Curbs Supply Boost

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 01, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil industry

OPEC’s oil production in September rose by 90,000 bpd from August to 32.85 million bpd—the highest level so far this year, but a plunge in Iranian production partly offset higher production in Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Libya, according to the monthly Reuters survey of OPEC supply published on Monday.

Oil production in Iran dropped by 100,000 bpd from August to stand at 3.45 million bpd in September, the survey found, while Venezuela’s production further dropped to 1.25 million bpd last month from 1.30 million bpd in August.

These losses resulted in the 12 OPEC members bound by the supply cut deal—all OPEC members excluding Libya and Nigeria and recently joined Congo—actually pumping 70,000 bpd less in September than in August, according to the Reuters survey, which suggests that the core OPEC members are not doing ‘everything it takes’ to fill in the gap in supply declines in Iran and Venezuela.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader and largest producer, pumped 10.53 million bpd in September, up by 50,000 bpd from August, according to the Reuters survey.

Libya’s production continued to recover in September and averaged above 1 million bpd—at 1.05 million bpd it was above the average August production of 920,000 bpd.

Libya’s oil sector went through a turbulent June and July when an oil ports blockade curtailed production to 721,000 bpd in June and to 670,000 bpd in July, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

Related: $200 Billion Saudi Solar Megaproject Might Never Happen

In September, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—which had increased their production in July immediately after OPEC and allies decided to ‘ease compliance rate’—held their production steady compared to August, the Reuters survey found.

Angola’s production, which had been declining in recent months, jumped by 70,000 bpd in September due to the start of a new field, but Angola’s output is still well below its OPEC baseline target.

OPEC’s figures on the cartel’s September production are due out on October 11 with this month’s Monthly Oil Market Report.

Meanwhile, the September oil production at OPEC’s key ally in the production cut deal—Russia—is on course to set a new record-high in the post-Soviet era, an energy sector source told Reuters last week.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran To Offer Oil For Export Via Its Stock Exchange

Next Post

Saudi Aramco May Borrow $50B To Fund Sabic Acquisition

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com