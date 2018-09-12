Iran Resumes Storing Oil In Tankers As U.S. Sanctions Approach

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.97 -0.40 -0.57%
Brent Crude 10 mins 79.26 -0.48 -0.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Mars US 4 hours 74.12 +0.97 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
Urals 21 hours 77.16 +1.51 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.65 +1.26 +1.90%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.827 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 77.18 +1.18 +1.55%
Murban 21 hours 79.10 +3.10 +4.08%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 73.94 +1.02 +1.40%
Basra Light 21 hours 78.80 +0.61 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 79.08 +1.38 +1.78%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Girassol 21 hours 80.06 +1.27 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 76.02 +0.82 +1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.96 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.85 +2.81 +8.25%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.25 +4.21 +7.65%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.40 +1.71 +2.53%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.45 +6.41 +14.55%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Peace Sour 2 days 45.85 +4.31 +10.38%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.25 +3.71 +7.06%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 57.75 +5.21 +9.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 47.00 +4.46 +10.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 77.29 +2.69 +3.61%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 66.75 +1.00 +1.52%
Giddings 21 hours 60.50 +1.00 +1.68%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.79 -0.04 -0.05%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 64.32 +1.12 +1.77%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 66.82 +1.12 +1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.50 +1.75 +3.03%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.51 +1.96 +2.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 8 minutes Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 14 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 1 day Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 1 day Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 2 hours The UK-Based Startup Plans To Launch An ‘Air Taxi’ Service in 2022
  • 11 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 1 day U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 9 hours AK-47 EVs FTW over ICE
  • 1 day Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 2 days Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 23 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 2 days 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 1 day Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations

Breaking News:

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

Tariff Threats Aren’t Impacting China’s LNG Demand

Tariff Threats Aren’t Impacting China’s LNG Demand

Chinese LNG demand is set…

Will The U.S. Let India Continue To Import Iranian Crude?

Will The U.S. Let India Continue To Import Iranian Crude?

India is facing a bit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran Resumes Storing Oil In Tankers As U.S. Sanctions Approach

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2018, 4:00 PM CDT oil tanker

Iran has started to store oil in its own tankers off its coasts ahead of the U.S. sanctions on its oil exports that are expected to cut Tehran’s ability to ship and sell oil to customers around the world.

According to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, at least five tankers owned by the National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC) have been sitting fully laden with crude oil off the Kharg Island oil terminal in the Persian Gulf over the past two and a half weeks. Another two tankers full of Iranian condensate, the ultra light oil Iran produces from its natural gas fields, have been anchored off Dubai for weeks, according to Bloomberg’s tanker tracking data.

Under the previous round of sanctions on Iran, OPEC’s third-largest producer had used this strategy—keeping oil in floating storage off its coasts—when the U.S. and European sanctions in 2012-2016 cut its ability to export oil.

Analysts expect Iran to increase the oil volumes held in floating storage in the coming weeks and months, as the impact of the sanctions will rise.

The U.S. sanctions snapping back in early November are expected to remove 1 million bpd and possibly more of Iran’s oil exports.

Iran’s key customers in Asia—no.1 China and no.2 India—are not expected to cut off their imports of Iranian oil, although India may reduce some of its Iranian intake as it tries to maneuver between cheap Iranian crude and the U.S. pressure to have Iran’s oil exports down to zero.

Related: China Completes First Physical Delivery For Crude Futures

Major Japanese refiners were said last week to have officially notified Iran that they would halt all imports of Iranian oil for October while they wait for the Japan-U.S. talks on Iranian oil importers to make a permanent decision on how to proceed in November.

U.S. ally South Korea did not import any Iranian oil in August, compared to 194,000 bpd imports from Iran in July, according to tanker-tracking and shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. South Korea says that it continues talks with the U.S. for a possible waiver.

Iran’s September exports are expected to plunge and “average as little as 1.5 million barrels a day in September according to the preliminary loading program, compared to around 2.8 million barrels a day of oil exports in April and May,” Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, said in a note to clients, carried by Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

East Coast Gasoline Prices Are Surging Ahead Of Hurricane Florence

Next Post

OPEC Cuts Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast, Again

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com