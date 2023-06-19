India’s Oil Demand Set For Record High Despite Dipping In April

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 71.77 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.41 +0.73 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.634 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.015 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.665 -0.015 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.20 -0.64 -0.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +2.50 +4.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 74.61 -0.80 -1.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.85 +2.35 +3.76%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.10 +2.35 +3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +2.50 +3.88%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 17 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Demand Set For Record High Despite Dipping In April

How Nuclear Power Can Dethrone King Coal

How Nuclear Power Can Dethrone King Coal

Nuclear power is emerging as…

What's Driving Rumors Of A New Iran Nuclear Deal?

What's Driving Rumors Of A New Iran Nuclear Deal?

Rumors of a new Iran…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Oil Demand Set For Record High Despite Dipping In April

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 19, 2023, 8:51 AM CDT

India’s crude oil imports fell slightly in April from a month earlier and refinery intake dipped month-on-month, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI), but on the following month of May, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer saw record fuel demand.

In April, Indian crude oil imports dropped by 55,000 barrels per day (bpd) month-on-month, JODI data showed on Monday. But crude imports in February and March were much higher than in the same months of 2022 and the five-year average between 2018 and 2022, according to the data in JODI, which compiles self-reported data from many countries.    

India’s refinery intake declined by 199,000 bpd month-on-month in April, but was equal to the intake at refineries last year and well above the five-year average.  

Total product demand decreased by 349,000 bpd in April compared to March, but it was at par with the demand in the same month of 2022 and above the five-year average, the JODI data showed.

After a lackluster April, Indian crude imports and fuel demand rebounded in May to new record highs.

India’s oil imports from Russia continued to surge as cheaper Russian crude exports find more and more buyers in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer. India’s Russian oil imports in May alone, at 1.96 million bpd, were higher than the 1.74 million bpd in India’s combined imports from the next four largest suppliers - Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the U.S.

Russian oil accounted for a massive 42% of all Indian crude imports, compared to negligible volumes India had imported before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s fuel sales – a proxy for oil demand – surged in May from a year earlier and from April to new highs, suggesting that oil demand in the world’s third-largest crude importer is strengthening and could outperform expectations.   

ADVERTISEMENT

“Indian demand is equally robust with the latest readings for May showing both gasoline and diesel breaking records,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report for June last week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Braces For Swings In Energy Demand And Prices

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com