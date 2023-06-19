UK Manufacturing Sector Soars Thanks To Aerospace Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 70.88 -0.90 -1.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.92 -0.69 -0.90%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.53 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.662 +0.030 +1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.650 -0.031 -1.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.650 -0.031 -1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 17 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 38 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

Norsk Hydro ASA Leads In Green Hydrogen Aluminum Production

Norsk Hydro ASA Leads In Green Hydrogen Aluminum Production

The green hydrogen industry is…

Russia Downplays Possibility Of Curbing Gasoline Exports

Russia Downplays Possibility Of Curbing Gasoline Exports

Russia has enough gasoline to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Manufacturing Sector Soars Thanks To Aerospace Boom

By City A.M - Jun 19, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

The UK’s manufacturing sector is set to perform better this year than previously predicted, as the country’s “extremely strong” aerospace helps to drive growth, a new report said today.

The country’s manufacturing sector is only set to contract by 0.3 percent this year rather than 3.3 percent, according to a quarterly survey by trade association Make UK and accounting firm BDO.

The sector is then set to grow by 0.8 per cent in 2024, the report forecast.

Make UK and BDO’s report said that the “positive picture” reflects the continued recovery of the “extremely strong” aerospace sector.

The findings follow an ever-growing increase in aircraft orders from plane-makers over the last year and rising passenger demand for aviation more broadly, with airlines looking ahead to a period of booming traffic and pandemic-related supply chain issues edge towards recovery.

The Times reported today that Airbus is hoping to build the UK’s first new helicopter factory in decades, if it beats rivals Lockheed Martin and Leonardo for a £1.1bn Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract.

However, James Brougham, senior economist at Make UK, added a word of caution.

“Manufacturers are seeing a gradually improving picture but the word ‘gradually’ is doing a lot of heavy lifting,” he said.

Richard Austin, BDO’s national head of manufacturing, added that supply chain issues continue to be an “endemic issue” for the businesses he talks to.

“These issues cannot be overlooked by policymakers or we run the risk of tepid-at-best growth for UK manufacturing while neighbouring countries outpace us,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India’s Oil Demand Set For Record High Despite Dipping In April

Next Post

Blinken And Xi Sit Down In “Positive Step” Towards Mending Relations

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com