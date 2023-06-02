India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.33 +1.23 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.53 +1.25 +1.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.67 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.172 +0.014 +0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.037 +1.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 69.50 +2.01 +2.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.474 +0.037 +1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 1 day 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.08 +1.29 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 549 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.40 +1.43 +1.96%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.02 +1.66 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.63 +1.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.07 -2.12 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 48.85 +2.01 +4.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 72.25 +2.01 +2.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 70.50 +2.01 +2.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 67.65 +2.01 +3.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 64.35 +2.01 +3.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 65.65 +2.01 +3.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 74.60 +2.01 +2.77%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 63.95 +2.01 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.41 -1.39 -1.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -2.00 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.34 -3.13 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 62.07 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.57 -1.37 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -2.00 -3.03%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China Launches Asia’s Biggest Coal Carbon Capture Plant

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore Detains Record Number Of Oil Tankers As Shadow Fleet Expands

Singapore, a major hub for…

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Saudi Arabia Is Profiting From Its Record-Breaking Diesel Trade

Saudi Arabia is importing record…

Solar Is Cheapest Energy Source Says IEA

Solar Is Cheapest Energy Source Says IEA

According to the International Energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India's Imports Of Russian Oil Hit A Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 02, 2023, 4:49 AM CDT
  • India’s imports of Russian crude surged to a record high in May, with the country taking in 1.96 million barrels per day.
  • India imported more oil from Russia than it did from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the U.S. combined.
  • India’s imports of Russian crude have undermined OPEC, with OPEC's share of imports to India hitting the lowest in at least 22 years.
Join Our Community
Imports

India’s oil imports from Russia continue to surge as cheaper Russian crude exports find more and more buyers in the world’s third-largest crude oil importer. 

India shattered its previous records of imports of Russian crude and took in May 1.96 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Russia—an all-time high, according to data from energy cargo tracker Vortexa.

India’s Russian oil imports alone were higher than the 1.74 million bpd in India’s combined imports from the next four largest suppliers - Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the U.S.  

Russian oil accounted for a massive 42% of all Indian crude imports, compared to negligible volumes India had imported before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

A year since the war began, India has turned from a marginal buyer of Russian crude to the most important market for Moscow’s oil alongside China. Indian refiners, not complying with the G7 price cap and looking for cheap opportunistic purchases, have snapped up many of the Russian Urals cargoes, which used to go to northwest Europe before the EU embargo. 

Record imports of cheap Russian crude into India have undermined OPEC’s share of supply so much that OPEC’s share of all Indian oil imports has hit the lowest in at least 22 years.

Russia has been India’s top crude oil supplier for months now and overtook Iraq as the top supplier for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. Russia accounted for nearly a fourth of India’s crude oil imports in 2022/2023 as the world’s third-largest crude importer welcomed on average 1.6 million bpd of Russian crude out of a total of 4.65 million bpd of imports.

In recent months, India’s spot purchases of crude from the Middle East have fallen, as cheaper Russian spot barrels are making their way to Indian refiners. Indian Oil, the largest refiner in the country by capacity, is committed to its term deals with Middle Eastern producers, but spot purchases from the Middle East have dropped amid the Russian competition, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman of Indian Oil, said last month.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump After Senate Passes Debt Ceiling Bill
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Saudi-Russia Tensions Growing Ahead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting
Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order

Three New China-Russia-Iran and Iraq Agreements Confirm The New Oil Market Order
Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe
The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets

The June OPEC Meeting May Spring A Nasty Surprise For The Oil Markets
WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

WTI Plunges Below $70 With U.S. Debt Deal In Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com