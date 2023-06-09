India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.10 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.27 +0.12 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.290 -0.062 -2.64%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 -0.014 -0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.59 -1.24 -1.70%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 -0.014 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.80 +1.12 +1.50%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.28 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.81 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 556 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.77 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.68 -0.89 -1.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.55 +1.08 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.04 -1.24 -2.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.44 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.69 -1.24 -1.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.84 -1.24 -1.77%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.54 -1.24 -1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.84 -1.24 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.79 -1.24 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.14 -1.24 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.63 -1.24 -1.66%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 61.50 -1.25 -1.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 76.56 +1.12 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.52 -1.24 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.77 -1.24 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 67.75 -1.25 -1.81%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 hours Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 6 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

European Natural Gas Demand Drops As Top Economies Slow

EIA Boosts U.S. Oil Production Forecast For 2023

EIA Boosts U.S. Oil Production Forecast For 2023

The EIA has increased its…

Putin And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Oil Deal

Putin And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss OPEC+ Oil Deal

Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin…

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

How Oil Executives Raked In Half A Billion In COVID Compensation

A Reuters analysis of stock-based pay granted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

India’s Fuel Demand Jumps To Record High

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 09, 2023, 7:34 AM CDT
  • Fuel sales in India rose by 9% year-over-year in May, setting a new record high for the country.
  • Sales of diesel in India jumped by 13% year-over-year while sales of gasoline surged by 11% year-over-year.
  • India is one of the few bright spots for oil demand at the moment, with concerns about economic growth elsewhere weighing on oil prices.
Join Our Community
Fuel

India’s fuel sales surged in May from a year earlier and from April to new highs, suggesting that oil demand in the world’s third-largest crude importer is strengthening and could outperform expectations.  

Last month, India’s overall fuel sales—often seen as a proxy of demand—rose by 9% in May compared to the same month of 2022, according to government data cited by Bloomberg.

Sales of diesel—the most widely used fuel in India—jumped by 13% year-on-year, and gasoline sales surged by 11%, both registering record sales volumes.

India’s fuel sales exceeded expectations in May and could have further upside considering the outperformance lately, per a note by Standard Chartered analysts Emily Ashford and Paul Horsnell quoted by Bloomberg.

India’s economy accelerated to grow 6.1% in the quarter from January to March, in contrast with slowing economies elsewhere and a patchy recovery of China’s economy after the re-opening. 

Fuel demand in India started to accelerate early this year and jumped by 5% in March compared to a year earlier, as the world’s third-largest crude oil importer continued to see consumption growing. In February, Indian fuel demand was estimated to have jumped to the highest level in at least 24 years, and refiners in India raised crude throughput by 2% in February compared to January.

In April, fuel consumption fell by 10% from March, but sales of diesel – the engine of economic growth – jumped to the highest level in government data going back to 1998. 

India is one of the few bright spots for economic growth this year as markets, including the oil market, are fretting about a slowdown or even recession after the recent aggressive interest rate hikes from central banks to curb inflation.

India’s oil consumption alone cannot support oil prices, which early on Friday were headed for a second consecutive week of losses despite the 1-million-bpd production cut for July announced by Saudi Arabia on Sunday.     

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Japan Calls On Tokyo Residents And Industry To Save Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output

ExxonMobil: New Fracking Technology Can Double Oil Output
Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom

A Unique Way To Play The Coming $700 Billion Electric Vehicle Boom
Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Unsuccessful Attempt To Boost Oil Prices
OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com