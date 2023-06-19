Germany Braces For Swings In Energy Demand And Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.59 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.56 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.51 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 +0.029 +1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.666 -0.015 -0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.666 -0.015 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 75.13 +2.13 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.59 +2.09 +2.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.36 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph down Basra Light 566 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.71 +1.02 +1.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.29 +0.92 +1.24%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.82 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 17 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India’s Oil Demand Set For Record High Despite Dipping In April

Research Team Sets New Standard In Aluminum Ion Battery Chemistry

Research Team Sets New Standard In Aluminum Ion Battery Chemistry

Researchers at the University of…

Infrastructure Projects Provide Support Amid Falling Steel Prices

Infrastructure Projects Provide Support Amid Falling Steel Prices

Falling steel prices, Canadian wildfires,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Germany Braces For Swings In Energy Demand And Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 19, 2023, 7:30 AM CDT

Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, is bracing for another summer of swings in energy demand and prices as the national weather service issues its first heat warning for the season for this week.

Germany’s weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst on Sunday issued the first heat warning for the year – “heat stress” – as temperatures are expected to exceed 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F) in the early afternoon this week and nighttime temperatures will only see limited cooling.

Humidity has also risen in many parts of Germany after rains and storms overnight during the weekend.  

Overall, the first heatwave of the season means that Germany and the rest of Europe could see another summer of hot weather and fluctuating energy demand as power demand for cooling will rise. Heatwaves could also reduce hydropower generation or wind generation if the heat suppresses winds, boosting demand for other energy sources and leading to energy price swings this summer.

Last year, heatwaves sent European natural gas prices higher, while supply of coal and petroleum on the Rhine River—a key waterway for barge transportation – was disrupted, due to low river levels.

In Germany, the energy crisis is not over yet, Klaus Müller, the president of Germany's energy regulator, told the Funke media outlet earlier this month.

Despite the fact that the levels of natural gas in storage are more comfortable than in the previous two years, the crisis is far from over, and weather will be the biggest factor, Müller, president of Germany’s Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said. 

As of June 17, storage tanks in Germany were 78.44% full, while in the EU the overall level was nearly 74%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If everything goes well, we will have full storage facilities in the late summer,” Müller said, referring to Germany’s storage levels.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Turkey And Iraq Discuss Restarting Kurdistan’s Oil Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision

WTI Plunges 4% Ahead Of Fed Rate Decision
OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero

OPEC’s Smallest Producer Sees Crude Oil Exports Drop To Zero
Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds

Oil Markets Shocked By Across the Board Inventory Builds
Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero

Finland’s Electricity Prices Fall Below Zero
Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

Pentagon Papers Show Saudi Arabia, U.S. Traded Threats Over Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Cheap Russian Crude Is Replacing Middle Eastern Oil On India’s Spot Market

 Alt text

How The Pace Of Climate Change Keeps Surprising Us

 Alt text

Returns vs Emissions: The Big Oil Shareholder Fight

 Alt text

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com