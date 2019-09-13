OilPrice GEA
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Marine 2 days 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 2 days 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 2 days 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Girassol 2 days 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 -0.37 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.04 -0.66 -1.51%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 49.09 -0.66 -1.33%
Premium Synthetic 14 days 55.49 -0.66 -1.18%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.39 -0.66 -1.29%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 49.99 -0.66 -1.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.99 -0.66 -1.17%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.29 -0.66 -1.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

The U.S. continues to impose…

President Trump will soon unveil…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 13, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT Permian

Rising U.S. shale oil and gas production has turned the United States into the world’s largest oil and gas producer, which in turn has changed the entire energy landscape both in America and abroad, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

The shale revolution and the ensuing surge in oil and gas production has transformed U.S. energy policy from a mindset of scarcity to an approach seeking to maximize the growing production by increasing exports and developing new technologies, the IEA said in its latest in-depth review of U.S. energy policies.  

“Since the last in-depth review five years ago, the United States has reshaped energy markets both domestically and around the world,” the IEA’s Executive Director, Fatih Birol, said at the presentation of the report on Friday, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry.

“In this context, the IEA commends the lifting of the US ban on crude oil exports as well as efforts to streamline regulatory approvals for LNG exports, which have helped bolster global energy security by diversifying supply options for importers,” Birol said.

U.S. crude oil exports have soared since the ban was lifted at the end of 2015, to reach 3.159 million bpd on average in June 2019, according to the latest available EIA crude export data.

The United States briefly overtook Saudi Arabia as the world’s number one gross oil exporter at one point in June this year, the IEA said yesterday.

Related: The Biggest Tech Play Of The Year Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

The Paris-based agency sees U.S. shale increasingly dominating the oil market over the next half-decade at least.

The EIA’s estimates from last month showed that petroleum and natural gas production in the United States jumped by 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively, in 2018, setting new production records and placing the United States as the world’s single largest producer of oil and natural gas.

The U.S. had already surpassed Russia as the world’s biggest natural gas producer back in 2011. Last year, the United States beat Saudi Arabia to become the single largest petroleum producer, the EIA said in August, noting that “Last year’s increase in the United States was one of the largest absolute petroleum and natural gas production increases from a single country in history.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Shippers Afraid To Give Venezuela Tankers To Export Crude

