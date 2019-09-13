Shippers Afraid To Give Venezuela Tankers To Export Crude

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.00 -0.09 -0.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.34 -0.04 -0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Mars US 19 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
Urals 2 days 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.614 +0.040 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 2 days 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 2 days 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 2 days 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.98 -0.37 -0.92%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.04 -0.66 -1.51%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 49.09 -0.66 -1.33%
Premium Synthetic 14 days 55.49 -0.66 -1.18%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 50.39 -0.66 -1.29%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 49.99 -0.66 -1.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.99 -0.66 -1.17%
Central Alberta 21 hours 49.29 -0.66 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 1 hour The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 15 hours House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 5 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 1 hour It's the demand, Stupid
  • 2 hours Cost of oil
  • 13 hours Greenpeace protestors: They should be charged with disruption and reckless endangerment: Greenpeace protest closes part of Houston Ship Channel
  • 3 hours Iran in the world market
  • 23 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 11 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day End Game for Petroleum Engineering?

Breaking News:

IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

Iran Has Perfected The Art Of Hiding Its Oil Tankers

Iran Has Perfected The Art Of Hiding Its Oil Tankers

Despite sanctions and mounting geopolitical…

Are Oil & Gas Stocks On The Cusp Of Breakout?

Are Oil & Gas Stocks On The Cusp Of Breakout?

Energy stocks as a whole…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Shippers Afraid To Give Venezuela Tankers To Export Crude

By Irina Slav - Sep 13, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT PDVSA tanker

Shipping companies have become increasingly reluctant to supply Venezuela with vessels to ship its crude oil to foreign markets for fear of losing their insurance, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources in the know.

Tighter U.S. sanctions against Caracas have spread to the shipping industry, which faces loss of insurance if it falls under the blows of sanction penalties.

As a result of this, Venezuela has resorted to using smaller but more expensive vessels to ship its crude abroad, the Bloomberg sources said.

The Trump administration has been tightening the noose around Venezuela. The latest round of sanctions was signed in August and they spread to anyone doing business with the Maduro government. Following the signing of the order for the sanctions, the Shipowners’ Club told its members to “exercise caution” in their dealings with Venezuela.

That’s just the latest of Venezuela’s many woes caused--or in some cases aggravated--by the U.S. sanctions. Earlier this year the country suffered several blackouts that crippled the already struggling economy. The blackouts led to the temporary shutdown of crude oil upgraders and an oil port, affecting exports.

Then the expiry of a sanction waiver for the handful of U.S. companies still present in Venezuela’s oil industry threatened future production. The waivers, granted to Chevron, Halliburton, Schlumberger, and Weatherford expire next month and there is no sign that Washington would be willing to grant further extensions. This means the number of active drilling rigs in Venezuela could drop by as much as 50 percent.

Finally, Venezuela is having trouble with its Chinese partners. Beijing has firmly stood by the Maduro government and Chinese companies have stepped in to help PDVSA repair its refineries and boost crude production. Yet earlier this month, one of these companies said it had halted work on a crude oil blending plant that would have increased the output of the Sinovensa JV by 65,000 bpd. The CNPC affiliate said it had yet to be paid for work already completed.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Fire Erupts On Oil Tanker At Norwegian Terminal

Next Post

IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com