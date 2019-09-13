U.S. Moves Closer To Opening New Lands For Drilling In Alaska

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.86 -0.23 -0.42%
Brent Crude 11 mins 60.17 -0.21 -0.35%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 +0.048 +1.86%
Mars US 22 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
Urals 2 days 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.622 +0.048 +1.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 2 days 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 2 days 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 2 days 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.51 -2.23 -3.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.80 -0.55 -1.36%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.66 -1.51%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 49.09 -0.66 -1.33%
Premium Synthetic 14 days 55.49 -0.66 -1.18%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 50.39 -0.66 -1.29%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.34 -0.66 -1.35%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.99 -0.66 -1.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 55.99 -0.66 -1.17%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.29 -0.66 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.43 -2.24 -3.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 62.76 -1.54 -2.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.22 -2.31 -3.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 4 hours The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 6 mins It's the demand, Stupid
  • 18 hours House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 5 hours Cost of oil
  • 8 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 15 hours Greenpeace protestors: They should be charged with disruption and reckless endangerment: Greenpeace protest closes part of Houston Ship Channel
  • 6 hours Iran in the world market
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 14 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 1 day NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 12 hours GM, Ford Quarterly China Sales Slide Again Amid Economy Woes

Breaking News:

India Considers Selling Bharat Petroleum Stake To Oil Major

U.S. Plays ‘Whac-a-Mole’ Game With Iran

U.S. Plays ‘Whac-a-Mole’ Game With Iran

The U.S. continues to impose…

Trump’s Softer Line On Iran Could Tank Oil Prices

Trump’s Softer Line On Iran Could Tank Oil Prices

The firing of John Bolton…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Moves Closer To Opening New Lands For Drilling In Alaska

By Irina Slav - Sep 13, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT ANWR

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has issued the final environmental impact statement on an oil and gas drilling program for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

The plan will open up to drilling an area spanning almost 20 million acres with the first auction scheduled for later this year, Reuters reports, quoting an official from the Ministry of the Interior. However, drilling leases would be limited to 1.56 million acres along the coast.

“Affordable energy and great paying energy jobs help power our nation’s economy, which is clearly thriving under President Trump’s policies,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in the BLM statement. “After rigorous review, robust public comment, and a consideration of a range of alternatives, today’s announcement is a big step to carry out the clear mandate we received from Congress to develop and implement a leasing program for the Coastal Plain, a program the people of Alaska have been seeking for over 40 years.”

Oil production in Alaska has been falling due to natural depletion, but earlier this year, S&P Global Platts reported that new digital technology had helped uncover as much as 1.5 billion barrels of crude in untapped resources in the North Slope, the biggest legacy-producing area in the state. These are deposits that were known to be there, but the resources they held could not be mapped or measured, so the deposits were considered unproductive before digital tech came along.

Data from the Alaska Oil and Gas Association says the waters around the northernmost U.S. state are estimated to contain over 30 percent of the known U.S. recoverable oil and gas resources offshore.

On the same day when the Department of the Interior issued its final statement, the House of Representatives voted for a reversal of a 2017 law that allows oil and gas drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Reuters notes. However, the bill will likely die in the Republican-dominated Senate.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA: US Shale Revolution Changed Global Energy Market

Next Post

India Considers Selling Bharat Petroleum Stake To Oil Major

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

Something Very Unusual Just Happened In Asia’s Roaring LNG Market

 Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

Crude Oil Inventory Build Takes Oil Markets By Surprise

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

 Alt text

Low Solar Panel Prices Spark Surge In Adoption

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com