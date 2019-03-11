IEA: U.S. Shale To Seize Market Share In Next Decade

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.96 +0.17 +0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.73 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.779 +0.007 +0.25%
Mars US 3 hours 63.79 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.78 -0.79 -1.20%
Urals 21 hours 64.12 -0.03 -0.05%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.49 -0.85 -1.43%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.779 +0.007 +0.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 21 hours 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 21 hours 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 21 hours 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 4 days 64.78 -0.79 -1.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 44.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 45.22 -0.59 -1.29%
Canadian Condensate 17 days 52.82 -0.59 -1.10%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 56.72 -0.59 -1.03%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.27 -0.59 -1.14%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.57 -0.59 -1.20%
Peace Sour 3 days 48.57 -0.59 -1.20%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.67 -0.59 -1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 54.37 -0.59 -1.07%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.57 -0.59 -1.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.97 -0.83 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 53.50 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 21 hours 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.24 +0.10 +0.15%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 50.74 +0.72 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 53.24 +0.72 +1.37%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.25 -0.75 -1.60%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.17 -0.59 -0.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 11 minutes Iran’s Rouhani Seeks To Boost Ties On First Visit To Baghdad
  • 14 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through November)
  • 1 day UK Eyes 30 GW in Wind Capacity
  • 4 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 3 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 15 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 21 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 47 mins Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 4 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 9 hours Go Green or Die
  • 1 hour WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 1 day Shale is Not the Next Saudi Arabia
  • 27 mins Democrats and Shale
  • 22 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 1 day Real Face of the MbS Regime: Saudi Sisters Describe the Oppressive Society They Left Behind

Breaking News:

Fracking Could Help UK Eliminate Gas Imports By 2030s

Alt Text

Why Oil Tanker Rates Just Doubled

Oil tanker rates doubled in…

Alt Text

Oil Falls After EIA Reports Large Crude Build

Oil prices continued to fall…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IEA: U.S. Shale To Seize Market Share In Next Decade

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 11, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Chevron shale

The U.S. shale industry has been responsible for a tidal wave of oil production in recent years, and shale will increasingly dominate the oil market over the next half-decade at least.

“Following the unprecedented expansion seen in 2018, when total liquids production increased by a record 2.2 million barrels per day (mb/d), the United States will account for 70% of the increase in global production capacity until 2024,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest medium-term oil market report, Oil 2019, which offers analysis and forecasts for the next five years.

The IEA expects the U.S. to add 4 mb/d of fresh supply by 2024, far outpacing other countries. The only other sizable contributions come from Brazil, Canada, Norway, Guyana, Iraq and the UAE.

What are the implications of this? The IEA says that as U.S shale takes on more market share, OPEC will find itself in a bind. Its position will likely erode, and the group could be faced with fighting for market share and crashing prices, or keeping production cuts in place for a much longer period of time than they had hoped. The IEA expects total OPEC output to fall by 0.4 mb/d over the timeframe, mainly due to losses from Venezuela and Iran.  

Meanwhile, the IEA also urged – as it has for the last several years – the industry to invest more in new production, warning that there could be a supply gap due to a shortfall in new development. That has become a particular worry for the agency following the 2014 market downturn, which saw global upstream spending evaporate.

“Our analysis last year looked at the rates of decline in oil fields and found that to keep production steady, the equivalent of the output from the North Sea needed to be offset each year,” the IEA concluded. “This remains true today.”

However, the IEA said that spending is expected to increase for the third consecutive year, and notably, investment in conventional projects could rise quicker than that for U.S. shale. Related: Two Largest Oil Price Benchmarks Are Set To Diverge

The plea for more spending stands in conflict with the warnings about peak oil demand and the danger of major oil companies being left stuck with stranded assets on their hands. Nobody knows how this will play out, but the IEA is not a big believer in peak demand. China and India – the two largest sources of demand growth going forward – will see consumption expand by 7.1 mb/d. Together they account for nearly half of the increase. The agency said that while demand growth will slow over the next five years, there is “still no peak in sight.”

However, the nature of demand continues to shift. Electric vehicles already have a foothold in the transportation sector, and will increasingly eat into oil demand. But consumption will shift into other sectors, such as petrochemicals and aviation. “Around the world, more consumer demand means more plastic, which in turn means more petrochemicals,” the IEA noted. “Despite efforts to curb plastics use and encourage recycling, demand for plastics and petrochemicals is growing strongly.”

Finally, the IEA carved out some space for the looming regulations on marine fuels by the International Maritime Organization. “The 2020 IMO marine regulation change is one of the most dramatic ever seen to product specifications, although the shipping and refining industries have had several years notice,” the IEA said. The agency expects everyone to adapt in the medium-term, but only after an initial period of disruption, non-compliance and a tight market for specific refined fuels.

That is related to another issue – a flurry of new refineries are coming online, which could lead to overcapacity. “Given that these new additions far exceed the increase in demand for refined products, plant closures might be necessary to rebalance the market, though questions remain as to where and when that will happen,” the IEA concluded. Much of the new refineries are located in China, and they will put the squeeze on older less competitive facilities around the globe.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Refining Frenzy Worsens Fuel Glut In Asia

Next Post

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian

Oil Majors Are Taking Over The Permian
Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

Oil Looks Set For A Significant Drop As Bad Data Piles Up

 Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

 Goldman: OPEC To Clear Supply Glut By April

Goldman: OPEC To Clear Supply Glut By April

 Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com