Are Oil & Gas Stocks On The Cusp Of Breakout?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.01 -0.08 -0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.28 -0.10 -0.17%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.576 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 2 hours 55.79 -0.66 -1.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
Urals 20 hours 57.25 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.13 -1.41 -2.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.576 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 59.32 -1.40 -2.31%
Murban 20 hours 61.44 -1.49 -2.37%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.26 -2.01 -3.64%
Basra Light 20 hours 61.70 -0.15 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 60.41 -2.02 -3.24%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Bonny Light 20 hours 61.00 -2.12 -3.36%
Girassol 20 hours 61.97 -2.16 -3.37%
Opec Basket 3 days 62.74 +0.74 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.35 -0.34 -0.84%
Western Canadian Select 4 hours 43.70 -1.65 -3.64%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.75 -1.65 -3.21%
Premium Synthetic 13 days 56.15 -1.65 -2.85%
Sweet Crude 4 hours 51.05 -1.65 -3.13%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Peace Sour 4 hours 49.00 -1.65 -3.26%
Light Sour Blend 4 hours 50.65 -1.65 -3.15%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 56.65 -1.65 -2.83%
Central Alberta 4 hours 49.95 -1.65 -3.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 60.67 -0.46 -0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 20 hours 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.30 +0.25 +0.39%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 49.04 -0.66 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 52.99 -0.66 -1.23%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 3 days 46.00 -2.00 -4.17%
Buena Vista 3 days 65.53 -0.45 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 8 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 11 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 14 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 7 hours Iran says tanker oil sold at sea, buyer sets destination
  • 28 mins The Real Reason Why US Oil Production Has Peaked
  • 6 hours Why Americans should be allowed guns - just not 'lunatics'
  • 1 min House Votes to Bar Arctic Drilling
  • 6 hours Iran in the world market
  • 9 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 20 hours Renewable Energy for Weapon Systems of the Future
  • 9 hours Oil Services Should Get Ready for a Recession, Rystad Warns
  • 9 hours End Game for Petroleum Engineering?
  • 10 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem
  • 1 hour Is this because Spain has memories of their past renewable failures and or a combination of that and limitations of renewables? Spain turns down 26.3 GW of RES applications
  • 9 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel

Breaking News:

Venezuela Confident It Will Recover Oil Production By End-2019

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Reduce Staff And Budgets As Oil Prices Stay Low

U.S. drillers are reducing staff…

Alt Text

Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Oil prices extended a five-day…

Alt Text

Oil Demand Growth Weakest In Nearly A Decade

Global oil demand continues to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Oil & Gas Stocks On The Cusp Of Breakout?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 12, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale boom

Energy—the biggest underperformer in the S&P 500 sectors so far this year—has started to show some signs that oil and gas stocks may be close to breaking out of the downward trend.  

The selloff in energy stocks and energy-tracking funds may have been overdone, says Jonas Elmerraji, senior market analyst at Baltimore-based Agora Financial and a contributor to TheStreet.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (XOP) exchange-traded fund broke out this week of a downward trend that had seen the ETF lose 30 percent between April and the end of August. The relative strength index (RSI)—the momentum indicator—of the past 14 days broke out of its own downward bear range at the beginning of September, signaling that XOP could be at the beginning of an upward trend, Elmerraji argues.  

Source: TheStreet

However, XOP—which closed at US$23.74 on September 11—could return on the downward path if it breaks below the previous low of US$21, Elmerraji says.

The XOP exchange-traded fund is just one of many funds tracking energy stocks—it includes oil and gas exploration and production stocks.

In the first week of September, several other energy ETFs gained momentum on the back of rising oil prices last week, according to Zacks Investment Research. Those are VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, and Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF. Related: European Carmakers Face Perfect Storm

However, the rise in oil prices could be short-lived, according to Zacks. Recent geopolitical developments also point to potentially lower prices, especially with the rumored softer U.S. stance on Iran after the ousting of war hawk John Bolton as National Security Advisor earlier this week.

Global oil demand growth is also weakening, which led to OPEC and EIA downgrading their respective demand outlooks for this year.

Oil stocks have underperformed range-bound oil prices this year, yet some analysts believe that the oversold energy sector could start to recover, even if the prices of oil and gas don’t move up too much.  

The oil price slump in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the investors’ now finite patience with shale producers not turning in cash flows have combined to punish the stocks of many big and small U.S. oil drillers in recent months. 

Energy has been the least winning sector in the S&P 500 this year, and analysts say that it has also been the least loved by investors.

According to Yardeni Research, Inc, the energy sector has gained 5.4 percent year to date to September 11, compared with a 19.7-percent increase in the S&P 500 index. Energy was the worst performer among the major sectors in the S&P 500.

While the S&P is up 19.7 percent year to date, as of close on September 11, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production EFT was down 10.52 percent year to date.

Volatile oil and gas prices, sudden price slumps, and concerns about future oil demand have combined over the past year or two to make investors shun oil and gas stocks, which have been the worst performers as a sector in recent months.

Yet, despite the apparent Wall Street snub, Wall Street sell-side analysts and stocks experts are not convinced that the energy sector is done for good.

If the early sign of breakout of one ETF tracking energy stocks turns into an uptrend, it could signal that there could still be value in oil and gas stock investment.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

The US Massively Underestimates The Trade War Blowback

Next Post

The Hottest Tech Investment Sector This Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally

Shale Slowdown Could Trigger Major New Oil Price Rally
Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

Russia Considers Possibility Of $25 Oil Next Year

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

Weakening Shale Productivity “VERY Bullish” For Oil Prices

 Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Bullish Sentiment Is Back In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com