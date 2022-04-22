Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 18 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 19 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 23 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Ukraine gas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

IEA Reveals Details Of 182.7 Million Barrel Oil Stocks Release

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

Member countries of the International Energy Agency will be releasing a total of 182.7 million barrels of oil from emergency stocks over six months, of which 74 percent will come from public stocks and the remaining 26 percent from lowering of national stockholding obligations set on industry, the IEA said on Friday in an update on the oil stocks release.  

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the IEA members, including the United States, have announced releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs) to try to tame soaring oil and gasoline prices and offset the gap that unwanted Russian oil due to sanctions of self-sanctioning would leave.

IEA members announced in early April they would release an additional 120 million barrels from their emergency oil stocks over a six-month period. The collective action, the largest in IEA history, comes on top of the 62.7 million barrels release agreed upon in March. A total of 60 million barrels of the latest IEA release of 120 million has already been accounted for as part of the 180 million barrel SPR release that the United States announced at the end of March.

Of the 182.7 million barrels, nearly 50 million barrels is in the form of oil products, the IEA said today. Oil products account for 27 percent of the stocks release, while crude is at 133.8 million barrels, or 73 percent of the 183 million barrel release.

Source: IEA

The United States is the biggest contributor, with crude release only, of 90.6 million barrels. Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, the UK, and Spain are also among the biggest contributors to the collective 183 million barrel release.

“Member countries began releasing emergency stocks in March, following the initial IEA decision. And based on the 1 April decision, they will be releasing volumes over the period through to October, according to the specific stockholding system and market needs in each country,” the IEA said on Friday.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

India’s Reliance Snaps Up 15 Million Barrels Of Cheap Russian Oil

EU Can Pay for Russian Gas Without Violation Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

