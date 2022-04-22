India’s Reliance Snaps Up 15 Million Barrels Of Cheap Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 102.1 -1.72 -1.66%
Graph down Brent Crude 32 mins 106.7 -1.68 -1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 6.534 -0.423 -6.08%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 3.939 +0.038 +0.97%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 34 mins 102.7 -0.62 -0.60%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.305 -0.034 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 105.9 +0.59 +0.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 108.3 +0.76 +0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.8 +0.73 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 144 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 109.1 +0.79 +0.73%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 108.1 +1.22 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.1 +1.37 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +1.54 +1.73%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 18 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 20 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 24 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 2 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 3 days Ukraine gas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

White House: Europe Determined To Ban Russian Energy Exports

White House: Europe Determined To Ban Russian Energy Exports

Europe is determined to ban—fully…

China Is Building An Empire Of Influence In Central Asia

China Is Building An Empire Of Influence In Central Asia

When China chose Kazakhstan to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

India’s Reliance Snaps Up 15 Million Barrels Of Cheap Russian Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 22, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Indian private conglomerate Reliance Industries has purchased at least 15 million barrels of discounted Russian crude since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported on Friday, citing trade sources and tanker data, as Indian refiners take advantage of record discounts for Russia’s crude shunned in the West.

Reliance Industries—which owns the biggest refinery in India and the biggest refining hub in the world, Jamnagar—has bought on average 5 million barrels of Russian crude for delivery in each month between April and June, according to Reuters’ sources.

Reliance Industries is buying Urals—whose primary destination before the war was Europe—and is set to receive its first shipment of the ESPO crude, which is typically delivered to China, per Refinitiv tanker data cited by Reuters.

Since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine, India—a price-sensitive crude buyer who has criticized OPEC and OPEC+ for keeping oil prices “artificially high”—has increased its purchases of Russian crude. Before the war, Indian refiners rarely bought oil from Russia at such a scale because of high freight costs. Now the cheaper Russian barrels—with the flagship Urals grade being offered at a massive $30 a barrel discount to Dated Brent—appear irresistible for Indian refiners, despite warnings from the United States that buying Putin’s oil is not in the best interest of India.

India has abstained from joining almost all countries in the world in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in UN resolutions and has defense and military ties with Moscow.

India, as well as China, are snapping up cheap Russian cargoes unwanted in the West, but analysts say that the two Asian importers will not be able to absorb all the crude that Europe and major international oil firms and trading houses are shunning.

Putin is confident that Russia can find new willing buyers for its oil in Asia. China and India are taking some of the oil unwanted in the West. Still, logistics, high freight rates, insurance, bank guarantees, and payment hurdles prevent willing buyers in Asia from purchasing all the oil Russia has traditionally sold on the European market.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

DOE Awards Contracts For 30 Million Barrels From SPR Oil Release

Next Post

DOE Awards Contracts For 30 Million Barrels From SPR Oil Release

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline

Russian Oil Production Has Already Begun To Decline
Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows

Unsold Oil Forces Russian Operator To Cap Pipeline Flows
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects
Russia’s Q1 Trade Surplus Hits Record As Oil And Gas Prices Soar

Russia’s Q1 Trade Surplus Hits Record As Oil And Gas Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Oil Will Still Dominate The U.S. Energy Market In 2050

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com