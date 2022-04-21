Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 103.8 +1.60 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 108.7 +1.85 +1.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 6.957 +0.020 +0.29%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins 3.901 -0.072 -1.82%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 103.3 +3.34 +3.34%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 3.339 +0.054 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 2 days 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 143 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.0 -2.55 -2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.97 +0.42 +0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 88.09 +0.14 +0.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 104.3 +0.14 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 102.6 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 100.5 +0.14 +0.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 97.64 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 99.74 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 103.3 +0.14 +0.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 97.94 +0.14 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 110.9 -5.05 -4.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.00 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 20 hours "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Ukraine gas
  • 1 day The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 12 mins "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 hours "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar

U.S. gas prices have almost…

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Fall To Three Year Low

U.S. Natural Gas Inventories Fall To Three Year Low

Higher demand for heating and…

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

Russia’s war in Ukraine has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway Raises Gas Output As Europe Scrambles For Non-Russian Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Norway's gas production exceeded forecasts during the last 12-months.
  • Norway’s gas has been in high demand since the autumn of last year.
  • Norway’s major Equinor said that together with its partners and the Norwegian authorities, it will take new steps to meet gas demand in Europe.
Join Our Community

Western Europe’s top oil and gas producer, Norway, raised its natural gas production by nearly 6 percent in March compared to March 2021, exceeding forecasts by 6.3 percent, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.  

Norway’s gas has been in high demand since the autumn of last year, when the energy crisis in Europe led to skyrocketing prices of natural gas and electricity across the continent.

Not an EU member, Norway is an ally to the EU and part of Vladimir Putin’s list of “unfriendly nations,” so it has been trying to raise gas supply as much as possible in recent weeks.

Three weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Norway’s major Equinor said that together with its partners and the Norwegian authorities, it will take new steps to meet gas demand in Europe.  

Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has allowed Equinor to increase production and exports from the Troll, Oseberg, and Heidrun gas fields through the summer months. Equinor has also decided to postpone turnarounds on the Oseberg field from May to September this year in order to accelerate production.

“Our focus is to maintain safe and efficient operations on our facilities, remaining a reliable supplier of energy to the markets in Europe in a highly challenging situation. In close dialogue with the authorities and our partners we are now taking steps to maintain the high production level from the winter,” Kjetil Hove, executive vice president, Exploration & Production Norway, said in the middle of March.

Moreover, Equinor now plans to restart the Hammerfest LNG on May 17, after a fire that broke out in September 2020 shut down the facility. In January 2022, Equinor pushed the start-up date from late March to mid-May, due to the surge in the Omicron infections early this year.

Equinor’s media spokesperson Magnus Frantzen Eidsvold confirmed for the Barents Observer the May 17 restart date for Hammerfest LNG.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canadian Gas Stocks Are Booming As Henry Hub Prices Soar
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185
Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas

Germany Bets Big On One Energy Hub To Reduce Reliance On Russian Gas



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com