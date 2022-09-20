I Told You So: Aramco CEO Slams Unrealistic Energy Policies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 84.41 -1.32 -1.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.89 -1.11 -1.21%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.76 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.752 -0.052 -0.67%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.003 -0.14%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.461 -0.003 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 15 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 11 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

Xi Set For Face Time With Putin In “Very Important” Meeting

Xi Set For Face Time With Putin In “Very Important” Meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping is…

Fears Of Economic Slowdown Cap Crude Prices

Fears Of Economic Slowdown Cap Crude Prices

Tightening monetary policy is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

I Told You So: Aramco CEO Slams Unrealistic Energy Policies

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 20, 2022, 6:28 AM CDT

Years of underinvestment in oil and gas production is the leading cause of today’s energy crisis, and when the global economy rebounds from the current slowdown, the little spare oil production capacity that’s left will be wiped out, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

“Many of us have been insisting for years that if investments in oil and gas continued to fall, global supply growth would lag behind demand, impacting markets, the global economy, and people’s lives,” the CEO of the world’s largest oil company and top oil exporter said at the Schlumberger Digital Forum 2022 in Switzerland today.

Investment in oil and gas more than halved between 2014 and 2021, Nasser said, adding that “The increases this year are too little, too late, too short-term.”

Back in 2014, annual investment in oil and gas was $700 billion, which dropped to just over $300 billion last year, Aramco’s top executive said.

“These are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity: under-investment in oil and gas; alternatives not ready; and no back-up plan. But you would not know that from the response so far,” he added, reiterating a long-held view of Saudi Arabia that underinvestment in previous years will come back to bite energy supply.

“Even with strong economic headwinds, global oil demand is still fairly healthy today,” Nasser said.

“But when the global economy recovers, we can expect demand to rebound further, eliminating the little spare oil production capacity out there. And by the time the world wakes up to these blind spots, it may be too late to change course,” he added.

“That is why I am seriously concerned.”

Saudi Aramco called once again for more investment in oil and gas, especially capacity development.

“And at least this crisis has finally convinced people that we need a more credible energy transition plan,” Aramco’s CEO added.

Saudi Arabia has plans to boost its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027, from around 12 million bpd now, but not much further above that. The Kingdom is one of just two major oil producers believed to hold some additional spare capacity now. The other producer is fellow OPEC member the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Boosts Oil Imports From Russia And Saudi Arabia

Next Post

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com