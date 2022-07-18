Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top crude oil exporter, will not have additional capacity to increase production above the 13 million barrels per day (bpd) it has pledged to have by 2027, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the leaders of the United States, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq at a summit this weekend.

“We also stress the importance of continuing to inject and encourage investments in fossil energy and its clean technologies over the next two decades to meet the growing global demand, with the importance of assuring investors that the policies adopted do not pose a threat to their investments to avoid their reluctance to invest and to ensure that no shortage of energy supply would affect the international economy,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in his address.

“The Kingdom will do its part in this regard, as it announced an increase in its production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, after which the Kingdom will not have any additional capacity to increase production,” he added, as carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Last year, Saudi Arabia said it expects to have boosted its oil production capacity to 13 million bpd by 2027 from 12 million bpd now.

Earlier this year, the Saudis confirmed this target, with Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, telling TIME in an interview, “We are targeting our production capacity to become 13.4, 13.5 million barrels a day by 2027.”

At the Jeddah summit, the Saudi crown prince also criticized the growing backlash against fossil fuels, saying that “The adoption of unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding major sources of energy without taking into account the resulting impact of these policies on the social and economic pillars of sustainable development and global supply chains will lead in the coming years to unprecedented inflation, rise in energy prices, increase unemployment and exacerbate serious social and security problems, including an increase in poverty and famine and crime rates, extremism and terrorism.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

