China Boosts Oil Imports From Russia And Saudi Arabia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 85.78 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.17 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.76 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.838 +0.086 +1.11%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.490 +0.026 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.490 +0.026 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 11 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 20 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China Boosts Oil Imports From Russia And Saudi Arabia

Fears Of Economic Slowdown Cap Crude Prices

Fears Of Economic Slowdown Cap Crude Prices

Tightening monetary policy is expected…

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

It seems unlikely that the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Boosts Oil Imports From Russia And Saudi Arabia

By Irina Slav - Sep 20, 2022, 2:35 AM CDT

China stepped up crude oil imports from both Russia and Saudi Arabia last month, with the Saudis returning to the top spot of Chinese oil suppliers.

Citing customs data from Beijing, Reuters reported that Russian oil shipments to China went up by 28 percent on the year in August, to 1.96 million barrels daily. Saudi oil imports, meanwhile, rose by 5 percent on the year to almost 2 million barrels daily.

Earlier this year, Russia replaced Saudi Arabia as China’s largest supplier of crude thanks to the price discount prompted by European Union sanctions.

On a year-to-date basis, Russian oil exports to China were 7.3 percent higher on the year while Saudi exports to Asia’s powerhouse were down by a modest 0.3 percent on the year.

Oil imports from Brazil and Angola were a lot more substantially down last month, the data showed, with shipments from Brazil down by 47 percent last month and those from Angola down by 34 percent.

China’s total oil imports in August fell by 9.4 percent on the year, to some 9.5 million bpd, data released earlier this month showed. This was due to lukewarm demand from refiners amid refinery outages and unappealing refining margins.

Run rates among independent Chinese refiners were lower during the month, at some 65 percent, which contributed to lower demand.

The August import average was, however, higher than the average for July, which stood at 8.79 million bpd. The average of oil imports into China for the first eight months of the year stood at 9.92 million barrels daily, the data showed.

The eight-month oil import average was a 4.2-percent decline on the year and largely the result of Covid-related restrictions as Beijing remains firm about its zero-Covid policy despite its effect on economic activity and oil demand specifically.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil And Gas Permitting In The U.S. Slows Down

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com