UK Puts A Cap On Household Energy Bills

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.16 +2.22 +2.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.69 +1.69 +1.92%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.873 +0.031 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.356 +0.048 +2.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.356 +0.048 +2.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.50 -2.19 -2.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.84 -2.47 -2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.19 -3.18 -3.44%
Graph down Basra Light 282 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.39 -3.93 -4.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.90 -3.62 -3.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.33 -4.76 -7.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 60.69 -4.94 -7.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.09 -4.94 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.34 -4.94 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.49 -4.94 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.49 -4.94 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.44 -4.94 -5.41%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.79 -4.94 -6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 10 hours Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 17 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 hours Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

UK Puts A Cap On Household Energy Bills

Saudi Arabia And Iran Held Secret Meetings To Bolster Collaboration

Saudi Arabia And Iran Held Secret Meetings To Bolster Collaboration

A number of high-profile meetings…

The Vital Role Of Nuclear Power In Reducing Emissions

The Vital Role Of Nuclear Power In Reducing Emissions

While the growth of solar…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Puts A Cap On Household Energy Bills

By City A.M - Sep 08, 2022, 12:30 PM CDT

British households will have their annual energy bills capped at £2,500 for two years in a £130bn+ scheme that will save consumers thousands of pounds.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the two-year Energy Price Guarantee will begin at the start of October and that the government will pay energy suppliers the difference between the cap and what they would have charged without any intervention.

The £2,500 figure is above Ofgem’s current £1,971 energy price cap, but far below what the cap would have risen to next month and in January.

Businesses and public sector organisations have been promised “equivalent support” for six months, however exact details of the plan have yet to be announced.

More support will be given after six months for businesses that are in “vulnerable industries”.

The Prime Minister also announced a raft of measures intended to increase domestic energy supply, including lifting the moratorium on fracking, new licensing for oil and gas exploration and a review of the UK’s 2050 Net Zero target to ensure it is “pro business and pro growth”.

Truss said the government estimates the plan will ensure UK inflation is 4 or 5 percent lower than previously predicted, meaning “a reduction in the cost of servicing government debt”.

Today’s intervention has sent the pound up 0.13 percent against the US dollar and the FTSE100 up 0.22 percent.

The long-awaited package is the largest fiscal intervention in the energy market ever by a UK government and comes after Truss originally said in the leadership campaign that she was not in favour of “handouts”.

Related: OPEC+ Cuts Production Despite Resistance From Russia

It comes as energy prices were set to almost triple for households by January and increase even more for businesses, that did not fall under Ofgem’s energy price cap.

The plan will mostly be paid for through increased borrowing, driving the UK’s debt pile to even higher levels, with exact figures to be outlined by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng later this month.

Labour has called for the package to instead be paid through a further windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas.

Truss said: “This is the moment to be bold. We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no cost-free options. There will be a cost to this intervention.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Global Energy Employment Bounces Back Above Pre-Covid Levels

Next Post

Finland Forced To Fire Up Reserve Power Plants To Avoid Blackouts

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com