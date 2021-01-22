How Chinese Refiners Are Skirting Venezuela Oil Sanctions

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.27 -0.86 -1.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.42 -0.68 -1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.450 -0.041 -1.65%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 31 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.450 -0.041 -1.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 39.23 -0.28 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 13 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 min The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Khashoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 1 hour The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 6 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 3 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 8 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 11 hours An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 11 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Did I Miss Something?
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas

Breaking News:

Elon Musk To Give $100 Million To ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Technology

U.S. Oil Product Demand Is Set For A Biden Boost In 2021

U.S. Oil Product Demand Is Set For A Biden Boost In 2021

After a devastating 2020, Rystad…

Could This Be The Best Way To Play The Oil Rebound?

Could This Be The Best Way To Play The Oil Rebound?

The biggest names in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

How Chinese Refiners Are Skirting Venezuela Oil Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 22, 2021, 9:30 AM CST

Oil traders are mixing additives into Venezuelan crude to disguise its origin so they can sell it to Chinese refiners without either party getting stung by U.S. penalties for sanction violation, Bloomberg has reported.

The “doping” takes place at a mid-point between Venezuela and China, the report notes, and the name of the crude is changed in official documents to ones that would not suggest where the cargo comes from. According to Bloomberg, millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil have reached Chinese refiners this way.

This is on top of ship-to-ship transfers that are also a common method of skirting U.S. sanctions against Caracas, as well as satellite silence from tankers carrying Venezuelan crude to buyers.

“There are so many ways to circumvent sanctions,” the managing director of Rapidan Energy Advisors, Scott Modell, told Bloomberg’s Lucia Kassai. “There are many people willing to take the risk because there’s so much money to be made.”

Swapping oil for food and water is another way around sanctions, and this is what a private Mexican company did for a while, exchanging corn and water for several million barrels of Venezuelan crude. Since there was no money involved in the transaction, sanctions were not applicable.

Yet the company, Libre Abordo, folded last July. “In recent months (we) have faced excessive challenges, from the oil price fall... to pressure from the U.S. government aimed to stop our operations,” the company said in the press release declaring its bankruptcy.

Others, however, probably continue to do surreptitious business with Venezuelan oil, the Bloomberg reports suggest, citing documents showing that one Swiss trading firm, Swissoil, alone sold about 11.3 million barrels of Venezuelan oil to China in 2020. The company has denied it trades Venezuelan crude.

The outgoing U.S. administration recently added more companies and tankers to its blacklist of entities working with Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA to market its oil. Even so, chances are Venezuelan crude will continue flowing to buyers thanks to stable appetite from refiners and the promise of profits for all involved.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Pact Drops To 99%

Next Post

Keystone XL Developer Cuts 1,000 U.S., Canadian Jobs After Biden Nixes Oil Proje

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Justified?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com