Oil Majors Are Eyeing A Suriname Offshore Boom

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 53.10 -0.21 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.04 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.470 -0.069 -2.72%
Graph up Mars US 18 hours 54.16 +0.28 +0.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
Graph up Urals 29 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 51.97 +0.30 +0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.470 -0.069 -2.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 56.17 +1.04 +1.89%
Graph up Murban 1 day 56.54 +1.25 +2.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 52.60 +0.49 +0.94%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.63 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 56.09 +0.67 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.71 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 55.75 +0.90 +1.64%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 40.05 +0.49 +1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 39.41 -2.57 -6.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 52.31 +0.33 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 53.71 +0.33 +0.62%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 48.31 +0.33 +0.69%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 48.81 +0.33 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 50.41 +0.33 +0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 47.06 +0.33 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 55.21 -0.36 -0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 56.83 +0.66 +1.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 47.19 +0.26 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 51.14 +0.26 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 51.14 +0.26 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 59.33 +0.26 +0.44%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 25 mins The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 57 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 12 mins An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 1 day Did I Miss Something?
  • 59 mins Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Kadhoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 6 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 hours https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 23 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 2 days A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 2 days Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

Major Oil Producers Insulated from Biden's Leasing Ban

Ghana’s Political Meddling Could Derail Its Oil Boom

Ghana’s Political Meddling Could Derail Its Oil Boom

Ghana’s political interference in its…

The Real Reason Why Solar Stocks Are Selling Off

The Real Reason Why Solar Stocks Are Selling Off

Leading solar names have been…

Oil Majors Win Big As LNG Prices Soar

Oil Majors Win Big As LNG Prices Soar

Spiking natural gas prices in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Majors Are Eyeing A Suriname Offshore Boom

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 21, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Majors are eying Suriname as the next big oil player. With recent success in neighbouring Guyana, Suriname offers hope for low-cost oil exploration and production going into 2021.  Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Apache are all showing interest in the South American state, hoping Suriname will provide oil for as little as $30 to $40 a barrel thanks to lower production costs. This is well below the average US production cost of almost $50 per barrel.

After years of political unrest, Suriname is eager to make a name for itself in the oil world and encourage economic stability and growth. The hard-hit economy has been further hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the new government looking at the country’s oil potential to drag them out of economic disaster.  

Attracting oil investment from foreign companies only became possible after the successful discovery of oil in deep wells in 2015, following around 60 years of failure in shallow waters. At present, state-owned Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie controls most of the industry.

To encourage investment, Suriname is offering companies 30-year production-sharing agreements, around 10 years longer than those of Latin America’s other oil-rich countries. Following a difficult 2020, emerging oil states such as Suriname and Guyana are expected to dominate licensing rounds this year with such attractive terms. 

Oil experts believe there to be at least three to four billion barrels of reserves in Suriname’s waters, providing foreign companies with a bet worth taking for the future of the region’s oil. 

Related: Canada Is Cleaning Up Its Oil Sands

Earlier this month, Total and Apache Corporation made an important oil and gas discovery off the coast of Suriname at the Keskesi East-1 well, in Block 58. This brings the total number of oil discoveries in the country to four in 2020, or 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Total’s Senior Vice President Exploration Kevin McLachlan stated “We are… excited, as new operator of the block, to start the appraisal operations designed to characterize the 2020 discoveries, while in parallel start a second exploration campaign on this prolific block in 2021.”.

In addition, ExxonMobil announced oil and gas finds in Suriname in December. Mike Cousins, Exxon’s Senior Vice President of exploration and new ventures, explained “Our first discovery in Suriname extends ExxonMobil’s leading position in South America, building on our successful investments in Guyana. We will continue to leverage our deepwater expertise and advanced technology to explore frontier environments with the highest value resource potential.”

One recent partnership that’s caught attention in the region is the contract between Maersk Drilling and Total E&P, valued at $100 million. The partnership’s deepwater oil rigs Maersk Valiant and Maersk Develop in Block 58 are expected to start operations this month. 

Suriname hopes to follow in the footsteps of neighbouring Guyana, which has attracted significant foreign investment in its oil industry in recent years. Exxon in particular has been investing heavily in the region, commencing production in Guyana’s Liza oilfield in 2019; an area capable of pumping 120,000 bpd. Exxon is now looking to develop the Stabroek Block, having signed a sharing agreement with the government, expected to produce 750,000 bpd by 2026. 

Oil production in Guyana could extend beyond the next 30 years, presenting an attractive opportunity for longer-term exploration and low-cost production. In 2020, Guyana had an anticipated economic growth of around 50 percent, mainly owing to its burgeoning oil industry. According to the IMF, the country can expect an average annual real GDP growth of around 13 percent over the next four years. 

As companies are less willing to become entangled with neighbouring Venezuela, due to its complex political situation and current US sanctions, with the country’s oil exports falling to its lowest levels in 77 years in 2020, Guyana and Suriname offer a bright alternative. 

While it is early days for drilling in Suriname, success in Guyana and a clear interest from international oil majors could put the small South American state on the map. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EIA Sees WTI at $56 For Q1 2021
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021

Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen
U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets

U.S. Shale Is Gaining Influence Over Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com