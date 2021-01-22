OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 52.15 -0.98 -1.84%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 55.30 -0.80 -1.43%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.447 -0.044 -1.77%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.88 -0.28 -0.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
Graph up Urals 31 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.73 -0.24 -0.46%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.447 -0.044 -1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 55.57 -0.60 -1.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.76 -0.78 -1.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 52.16 -0.44 -0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 57.66 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 55.44 -0.65 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 56.29 -0.42 -0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 55.14 -0.61 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 39.23 -0.28 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 52.13 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 53.53 -0.18 -0.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 48.13 -0.18 -0.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 48.63 -0.18 -0.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 50.23 -0.18 -0.36%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 46.88 -0.18 -0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 54.90 -0.31 -0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 56.32 -0.51 -0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 47.08 -0.11 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 51.03 -0.11 -0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.25 -1.50 -3.02%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.22 -0.11 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 48 mins Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 36 mins The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 5 hours Biden's National Security Director vows to release report on Khashoggi murder. Is it time to add to Brent futures long position ?
  • 2 hours The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 41 mins Rejoining Paris Climate Accord is Devestating
  • 17 mins Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 8 hours A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 14 mins An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 11 mins GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 28 mins CIA Death Squads
  • 12 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day Did I Miss Something?
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas

Breaking News:

Elon Musk To Give $100 Million To ‘Best’ Carbon Capture Technology

Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

Investors Growing More Bullish On Oil

Investors are becoming increasingly bullish…

Could The EV Boom Help Alleviate The Unemployment Crisis?

Could The EV Boom Help Alleviate The Unemployment Crisis?

The electric vehicle revolution is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Keystone XL Developer Cuts 1,000 U.S., Canadian Jobs After Biden Nixes Oil Proje

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 22, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

TC Energy, the developer of the Keystone XL cross-border oil pipeline, is letting go of 1,000 workers in both the United States and Canada after U.S. President Joe Biden axed the project earlier this week.

On his first day in office, President Biden rescinded the Presidential permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline, saying in an executive order that “The Keystone XL pipeline disserves the U.S. national interest.”

“Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives,” President Biden said.  

TC Energy said on Wednesday that it was “disappointed” with the executive action, warning that the decision would impact thousands of union jobs, new renewable energy investments, and opportunities for Indigenous communities.

A day later, news of the job cuts broke as the company halted all work on the pipeline on both sides of the border.

“A majority of the 1,000 are unioned workers who have been constructing on both sides of the border,” Terry Cunha, a spokesman for TC Energy, said in an email to Bloomberg.

The U.S. Administration’s decision drew harsh reactions and criticism from Canada’s center of oil industry, the province of Alberta, which says that the killing of Keystone XL would lead to thousands of job losses not only in Canada, but also in the United States, and would raise dependence on OPEC imports for the U.S. Gulf Coast refiners.

“This is a gut punch for the Canadian and Alberta economies. Sadly, it is an insult directed at the United States’ most important ally and trading partner on day one of a new administration,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday.

“Thousands of union workers are being fired as we speak, as a result of this decision,” Kenney added.

Alberta’s premier renewed a call to Canada’s federal government to enter into a dialogue with the Biden Administration on the matter.

“If ultimately those efforts are not successful, we will defend our interests in court as necessary,” Kenney said.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

How Chinese Refiners Are Skirting Venezuela Oil Sanctions

Next Post

How Chinese Refiners Are Skirting Venezuela Oil Sanctions

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted

Syria: Oil Tankers From Iran To Syria Intercepted
Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Continue Climb On Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Large Crude Draw
GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People

GM Presents Cadillac Flying Car For Rich People
Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq

Possible Mine Found On Oil Tanker Off Iraq


Most Commented

Alt text

The Very Real Possibility Of Peak Oil Supply

 Alt text

Why No One Can Solve Texas’ Flaring Crisis

 Alt text

Can Renewables Become As Profitable As Oil And Gas?

 Alt text

Is The Green Hydrogen Hype Justified?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com