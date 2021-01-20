Big Oil Is Buying Into The Solar Boom

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 5 hours 53.24 +0.26 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 56.08 +0.18 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.539 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 53.94 +0.06 +0.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
Graph up Urals 29 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 51.67 +0.62 +1.21%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.539 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 56.17 +1.04 +1.89%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 56.54 +1.25 +2.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 52.60 +0.49 +0.94%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 57.63 +0.14 +0.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 56.09 +0.67 +1.21%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 55.62 +0.31 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 56.71 +0.42 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.85 +0.93 +1.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.56 +0.51 +1.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 45 mins 41.98 +0.56 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 51.98 +0.56 +1.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 53.38 +0.56 +1.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 45 mins 47.98 +0.56 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 45 mins 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Peace Sour 45 mins 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 45 mins 48.48 +0.56 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 50.08 +0.56 +1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 45 mins 46.73 +0.56 +1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 55.57 +0.56 +1.02%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 43.50 +0.25 +0.58%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 56.17 -1.28 -2.23%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 47.19 +0.26 +0.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.14 +0.26 +0.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 51.14 +0.26 +0.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 49.75 +0.25 +0.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 43.25 +0.75 +1.76%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 59.07 +0.82 +1.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 4 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 57 mins The Debate Starts : Remake Republican Party vs. Third Party
  • 45 mins An exciting development in EV Aviation: Volocopter
  • 7 hours Did I Miss Something?
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 2 days Is the Chinese CCP Following the Left's Leadership, or the Left Following the CCP's?
  • 2 days https://www.prageru.com/video/whats-wrong-with-wind-and-solar/
  • 2 days Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 5 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day A Message from President Donald J. Trump - 5 minutes from The White House directly
  • 1 day Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 2 days CNN's Jake Tapper questions double amputee purple heart recipient GOP Rep's commitment to democracy. Tapper is a disgrace.
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Steady On Small Inventory Build

U.S. Solar Industry Wants Government Bailout As Bankruptcies Loom

U.S. Solar Industry Wants Government Bailout As Bankruptcies Loom

In a letter signed by…

How Solar Farms Can Coexist With Agriculture

How Solar Farms Can Coexist With Agriculture

Agrophotovoltaic projects can benefit crops…

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Scientists now view our windows…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Solar Energy
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Is Buying Into The Solar Boom

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 20, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

After a difficult year in the oil world, Total is planning to invest in heavily India’s solar sector going into the next decade.  The French company plans to invest $2.5 billion for a 20 percent stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd., the world’s largest solar developer. While Total plans to continue investing heavily in fossil fuels, the shift to green energy responds to calls from regulators and governments to plan for a low-carbon future. 

The investment sees Total strengthen their partnership with Adani, planning for the future of India’s renewable energy development. 

The deal means Total will hold a 50 percent stake in a 2.35 GWac portfolio of operating solar assets owned by AGEL as well as a 20 percent stake in AGEL. They will also have a seat on the company’s Board of Directors. 

Founded in 2015, AGEL is the biggest single location solar power project in the world, located in Kamuthi, India. Their aim is to reach 25 GW of renewable power generation by 2025. This goes a long way to achieving Total’s aim of 35 GWp of gross production capacity from renewable sources by that same year, with an annual capacity growth of 10 GWp from there on. 

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total stated of the acquisition “Our entry into AGEL is a major milestone in our strategy in the renewable energy business in India put in place by both parties. Given the size of the market, India is the right place to put into action our energy transition strategy based on two pillars: renewables and natural gas.”

Related: U.S. Oil Product Demand Is Set For A Biden Boost In 2021

At present, India is the world’s third-largest energy consumer, following China and the USA. It is also the 4th largest importer of liquified natural gas (LNG). While India imports both oil and gas, investment in the sector suggests India is set to produce significantly more energy over the next decade, as well as establishing its renewables industry. 

Solar energy in India has boomed in recent years, thanks to its 300 days of sunshine each year. In the first quarter of 2020 solar capacity totalled 36.6 GW, with an expected increase to 100 GW by 2022

The country’s energy sector has been innovative in its solar design. One of the main complaints about solar panels is the vast amount of space they take up. However, India’s “solar canals”, solar panels covering irrigation canals, demonstrate how they can be adapted for a more practical use of space. Covering canals with panels avoids the expensive use of agricultural land to produce energy. 

The share of solar power-produced electricity has increased significantly in recent years, currently at around 22 percent, up from around 10 percent in 2014-15.

As well as renewables, India’s oil and gas sector has been going from strength to strength. In October 2020 ahead of the India Energy Forum it was announced that India could see an investment of $206 billion in oil and gas over the next eight to ten years if it continues at its current rate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen encouraging investment in India’s energy sector, following a damaging year from the sector across other regions. 

According to government predictions, gas infrastructure can expect $67 billion in investment, with further investment across oil and gas exploration and production by majors such as Total, Exxon Mobil and Shell.

As Total deepens its involvement in India, it appears to be the hotspot for both traditional and green energy over the next decade.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Cathode Breakthrough Make Batteries Cheaper?
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage

The Miraculous Material Transforming Energy Storage
Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021

Why Oil Will Keep Rising In 2021
The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch
German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen

German Tech Giant Places Major Bet On Green Hydrogen



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com