Mexican Firms Exchanges Corn And Water For Venezuelan Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 41.28 -4.62 -10.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 45.27 -4.72 -9.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.98 -4.72 -10.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 48.15 -0.10 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.32 -1.05 -2.54%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.708 -0.064 -3.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 48.58 -2.16 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 50.32 -2.44 -4.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 37.88 -5.86 -13.40%
Graph down Basra Light 20 hours 46.34 -4.54 -8.92%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 46.41 -6.05 -11.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 46.33 -5.61 -10.80%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 46.07 -5.81 -11.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.74 -0.25 -0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 28.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 30.50 -0.88 -2.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 46.75 -0.88 -1.85%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 46.30 -0.88 -1.87%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 41.65 -0.88 -2.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 35.90 -0.88 -2.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 40.15 -0.88 -2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 44.90 -0.88 -1.92%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 36.40 -0.88 -2.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.95 -4.13 -7.78%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 31.50 -4.75 -13.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.70 +0.14 +0.28%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 35.23 -4.62 -11.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 39.18 -4.62 -10.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 37.75 -4.75 -11.18%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 36.25 -0.75 -2.03%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 53.63 -0.88 -1.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 5 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 7 minutes House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 9 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 3 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 22 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 15 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 19 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 6 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 21 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 1 day Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 3 hours Fast-charging, long-running, bendy energy storage breakthrough
  • 1 day China: COVAD-19 has ALREADY MUTATED AT LEAST ONCE. COVAD-19 is an RNA virus thus can mutate rapidly. Death rate now 3.4%
  • 12 hours Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 13 hours Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?

Breaking News:

U.S. Net Petroleum Exports Hit Highest Ever In February

Russia Won’t Accept Additional 1.2 Million Bpd Output Cut

Russia Won’t Accept Additional 1.2 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC’s top producer Saudi Arabia…

Oil Nosedives As OPEC Fails To Strike A Deal

Oil Nosedives As OPEC Fails To Strike A Deal

Oil prices tumbled on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Mexican Firms Exchanges Corn And Water For Venezuelan Oil

By Irina Slav - Mar 06, 2020, 9:30 AM CST PDVSA

A private Mexican firm has received several million barrels of crude from Venezuela’s PDVSA in exchange for corn and water, Reuters reports, citing documents from the company, named Libre Abordo.

So far, Libre Abordo has received 6.2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, to resell on international markets and has another two cargoes of crude oil and fuel, to be loaded this month, according to PDVSA documents Reuters has seen.

The contract between the Mexican firm and Caracas was signed last year, Libre Abordo told Reuters, and was still in effect. Since there were no cash payments involved in the relationship, there was no danger of violating U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

Venezuela has been grappling with hyperinflation and shortages of basic products as a result of the U.S. sanctions levied on the Maduro government, which Washington has declared illegitimate. Oil is the country’s biggest export commodity and U.S. sanctions have crippled this revenue stream, forcing the government to seek other ways to bring in food and, apparently, water.

Yet Venezuela’s oil industry is far from dead. PDVSA operates oil fields via joint ventures with foreign companies, including Rosneft, several Chinese companies, and U.S. Chevron, and it has now left most of the day-to-day operations under the control of the foreign partners.

The company even plans to restart two heavy oil upgraders later this year as it seeks to reverse a severe decline in oil production, despite the latest sanction blow, against the Swiss-based trading arm of Rosneft, which has been marketing Venezuelan crude. Following the announcement of the new sanctions, Venezuela’s oil exports actually rose, by 9 percent, as buyers rushed to stock up before the May deadline Washington had set for a wind-down of these purchases.

A barter deal in these circumstances seems like one of the very few way for Venezuela to find a market for its oil while receiving some much needed commodities.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Waits For OPEC+ Decision To Price Its April Oil

Next Post

OPEC Compliance Hit 136% Before Talks Failed

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 06 2020 said:
    Mexico seems to be joining the increasing number of countries ignoring US sanctions against Venezuela with a Mexican company using barter trade to trade water and corn for Venezuelan crude oil.

    And despite almost two years of intrusive US sanctions against Venezuela, the United States has failed miserably to effect a regime change. Moreover, increasing number of countries are continuing to buy Venezuelan crude oil either through barter trade agreements or through Russian oil company, Rosneft for instance.

    Moreover, Venezuela’s oil industry is still ticking with support from Russia and China and also from foreign oil companies including US oil giant Chevron who were recently been given the responsibility of running their oil joint projects with PDVSA on their own.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains

Large Crude Inventory Build Erases Tuesday’s Price Gains


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com