Mexican Firms Exchanges Corn And Water For Venezuelan Oil

|WTI Crude •4 hours
|41.28
|-4.62
|-10.07%
|Brent Crude •3 hours
|45.27
|-4.72
|-9.44%
|Natural Gas •4 hours
|1.708
|-0.064
|-3.61%
|Mars US •3 hours
|41.98
|-4.72
|-10.11%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|51.74
|-0.25
|-0.48%
|Urals •20 hours
|48.15
|-0.10
|-0.21%
|Marine •20 hours
|48.58
|-2.16
|-4.26%
|Murban •20 hours
|50.32
|-2.44
|-4.62%
|Iran Heavy •20 hours
|37.88
|-5.86
|-13.40%
|Basra Light •20 hours
|46.34
|-4.54
|-8.92%
|Saharan Blend •20 hours
|46.41
|-6.05
|-11.53%
|Canadian Crude Index •1 hour
|28.10
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Western Canadian Select •19 hours
|30.50
|-0.88
|-2.80%
|Canadian Condensate •19 hours
|46.75
|-0.88
|-1.85%
|Premium Synthetic •19 hours
|46.30
|-0.88
|-1.87%
|Sweet Crude •19 hours
|41.65
|-0.88
|-2.07%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|48.95
|-4.13
|-7.78%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •20 hours
|37.75
|-4.75
|-11.18%
|Giddings •20 hours
|31.50
|-4.75
|-13.10%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|50.70
|+0.14
|+0.28%
|West Texas Sour •20 hours
|35.23
|-4.62
|-11.59%
A private Mexican firm has received several million barrels of crude from Venezuela’s PDVSA in exchange for corn and water, Reuters reports, citing documents from the company, named Libre Abordo.
So far, Libre Abordo has received 6.2 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, to resell on international markets and has another two cargoes of crude oil and fuel, to be loaded this month, according to PDVSA documents Reuters has seen.
The contract between the Mexican firm and Caracas was signed last year, Libre Abordo told Reuters, and was still in effect. Since there were no cash payments involved in the relationship, there was no danger of violating U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.
Venezuela has been grappling with hyperinflation and shortages of basic products as a result of the U.S. sanctions levied on the Maduro government, which Washington has declared illegitimate. Oil is the country’s biggest export commodity and U.S. sanctions have crippled this revenue stream, forcing the government to seek other ways to bring in food and, apparently, water.
Yet Venezuela’s oil industry is far from dead. PDVSA operates oil fields via joint ventures with foreign companies, including Rosneft, several Chinese companies, and U.S. Chevron, and it has now left most of the day-to-day operations under the control of the foreign partners.
The company even plans to restart two heavy oil upgraders later this year as it seeks to reverse a severe decline in oil production, despite the latest sanction blow, against the Swiss-based trading arm of Rosneft, which has been marketing Venezuelan crude. Following the announcement of the new sanctions, Venezuela’s oil exports actually rose, by 9 percent, as buyers rushed to stock up before the May deadline Washington had set for a wind-down of these purchases.
A barter deal in these circumstances seems like one of the very few way for Venezuela to find a market for its oil while receiving some much needed commodities.
By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com
And despite almost two years of intrusive US sanctions against Venezuela, the United States has failed miserably to effect a regime change. Moreover, increasing number of countries are continuing to buy Venezuelan crude oil either through barter trade agreements or through Russian oil company, Rosneft for instance.
Moreover, Venezuela’s oil industry is still ticking with support from Russia and China and also from foreign oil companies including US oil giant Chevron who were recently been given the responsibility of running their oil joint projects with PDVSA on their own.
Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
International Oil Economist
Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London