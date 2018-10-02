Hedge Funds Turn Increasingly Bullish On Crude

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 75.09 -0.21 -0.28%
Brent Crude 11 mins 84.56 -0.42 -0.49%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.163 +0.069 +2.23%
Mars US 22 hours 80.30 +2.65 +3.41%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Urals 2 days 81.12 +1.27 +1.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.34 +2.11 +2.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.163 +0.069 +2.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 81.01 +2.14 +2.71%
Murban 2 days 82.94 +1.59 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 2 days 78.83 +1.85 +2.40%
Basra Light 2 days 84.12 +2.96 +3.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 83.78 +2.49 +3.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Girassol 2 days 85.11 +2.74 +3.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.33 -1.61 -4.13%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.30 -2.45 -7.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 +1.05 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.45 +2.05 +2.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.30 +0.55 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.30 +2.05 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.30 +0.55 +1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.30 +2.05 +4.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Giddings 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.71 +1.14 +1.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 69.25 +2.05 +3.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Eagle Ford 2 days 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +2.05 +2.94%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.05 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 10 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 14 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 2 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 11 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 5 hours Too much oil? Texas Boom Outpaces Supply, Transport Networks
  • 1 hour Volkswagen Not Prepared To Cover Full Costs Of Diesel Retrofits
  • 3 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 17 mins Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 1 day Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 25 mins A NEW MECHANISM TO SKIRT U.S. SANCTIONS?
  • 6 hours Sinopec Halves Iran Oil Loadings Under U.S. Pressure
  • 1 day Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 1 day Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 21 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?

Breaking News:

Hedge Funds Turn Increasingly Bullish On Crude

Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

Refiners are getting ready for…

How Much Spare Capacity Does Saudi Arabia Really Have?

How Much Spare Capacity Does Saudi Arabia Really Have?

Saudi Arabia has time after…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Hedge Funds Turn Increasingly Bullish On Crude

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 02, 2018, 2:00 PM CDT offshore rigs

Over the past week, money managers have turned even more bullish on oil prices, betting that Brent Crude prices will further rise amid expectations that OPEC and friends can’t or won’t fully offset the supply gap in Brent-linked oil cargoes with the U.S. sanctions on Iran.

According to data from exchanges compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp, hedge funds and other money managers boosted again their combined net long position in the six major petroleum contracts in the week to September 25. Most of the bets on rising prices are overwhelmingly concentrated on Brent Crude, rather than on WTI or gasoline or other oil products. Money managers are positioning for a shortage of Brent and Brent-linked oil grades, as the U.S. sanctions on Iran are expected to remove more than 1 million bpd—some say even more than 1.5 million bpd or as much as 2 million bpd—of Iranian oil from the market.

Over the past month, hedge funds have returned to bet on rising oil prices, first with various tanker tracking data suggesting that Iranian oil exports are already noticeably dropping, then with the inaction from an OPEC and allies panel, which met in September, and patted each other on the back for a job well done—and stopping short of announcing any immediate production boost to offset the Iranian barrel loss or plunging Venezuelan production.

Related: Fuel Oil Isn’t Going Anywhere

The net long position—that is the difference between bullish and bearish bets—in Brent Crude jumped by 6.1 percent for the week to September 25, according to exchange data compiled by Bloomberg. The net long position jumped to the highest since the end of May this year. Hedge funds’ longs in Brent Crude increased for a fifth week running, while the number of shorts slumped to their lowest since May of 2016.

Early survey data by Reuters shows that although OPEC was pumping in September at its highest level so far this year, a 100,000-bpd plunge in Iran’s production curtailed the supply boost from the cartel last month.

The high number of longs in Brent may leave the contract exposed to a slump when or if fund managers decide to take profits, but for more than a month now, the market has been expecting higher oil prices as the kick-off date of the Iran sanctions nears.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Rally Pushes Middle East Sour Crude Prices To Four-Year-High

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com