Kuwait Stops Exporting Crude To U.S.

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 75.02 -0.28 -0.37%
Brent Crude 11 mins 84.69 -0.29 -0.34%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.141 +0.047 +1.52%
Mars US 17 hours 80.30 +2.65 +3.41%
Opec Basket 1 day 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Urals 1 day 81.12 +1.27 +1.59%
Louisiana Light 1 day 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 1 day 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Mexican Basket 1 day 76.34 +2.11 +2.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.141 +0.047 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 81.01 +2.14 +2.71%
Murban 1 day 82.94 +1.59 +1.95%
Iran Heavy 1 day 78.83 +1.85 +2.40%
Basra Light 1 day 84.12 +2.96 +3.65%
Saharan Blend 1 day 83.78 +2.49 +3.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Bonny Light 1 day 84.87 +1.77 +2.13%
Girassol 1 day 85.11 +2.74 +3.33%
Opec Basket 1 day 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.51 -0.43 -1.10%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 28.30 -2.45 -7.97%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.30 +1.05 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 75.45 +2.05 +2.79%
Sweet Crude 1 day 49.30 +0.55 +1.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.30 +2.05 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.30 +0.55 +1.00%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.30 +2.05 +4.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.75 +2.00 +2.87%
Giddings 1 day 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
ANS West Coast 4 days 81.71 +1.14 +1.41%
West Texas Sour 1 day 69.25 +2.05 +3.05%
Eagle Ford 1 day 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Eagle Ford 1 day 73.20 +2.05 +2.88%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 +2.05 +2.94%
Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Buena Vista 1 day 83.56 +2.05 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 10 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 14 minutes Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 2 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 6 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 16 mins Too much oil? Texas Boom Outpaces Supply, Transport Networks
  • 19 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 23 hours Time To Shut Down The Anti-Ethanol Propaganda Machines
  • 23 hours Coal remains a major source of power in Europe.
  • 21 hours Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 hour Sinopec Halves Iran Oil Loadings Under U.S. Pressure
  • 1 day China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom
  • 1 day THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 1 day So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 1 day The Touching Story of a First Nation that Sued Trans Mountain
  • 16 hours Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?

Breaking News:

Saudi Wealth Fund: $200 Billion Solar Project Hasn’t Been Shelved

Alt Text

OPEC: IMO Rules Will Boost Oil Demand By 400,000 Bpd

OPEC estimates that tighter emission…

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Inventories Continue To Plummet

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil inventories…

Alt Text

Strong Rise In Spending Keeps Offshore Ahead Of Shale

An increase in final investment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Kuwait Stops Exporting Crude To U.S.

By Irina Slav - Oct 02, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Kuwait tanker

Kuwait has not sent any crude oil to the United States for at least four weeks, EIA’s weekly petroleum reports for the last four weeks, which also include a weekly comparison, have revealed.

The last week that saw Kuwaiti crude coming into the United States was August 24th, when 49,000 bpd were received at U.S. ports. This compares with 214,000 bpd a year earlier, suggesting that Kuwait is reorienting itself to the more lucrative Asian markets, Bloomberg reports, having calculated that Kuwaiti crude costs an average of US$80 a barrel in Asia, which is a dollar more than it costs in the United States.

Kuwaiti oil is predominantly high-sulfur, which is what a lot of Asian refineries prefer to process and are willing to pay more for it, a source in the know told Bloomberg, asking to not be identified.

So far so good for Kuwait, which is a relatively small producer, but the emirate is facing a production cap, Bloomberg notes, because of an ongoing dispute with ally Saudi Arabia about the fields that they share in the so-called neutral zone. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed went on a visit to Kuwait to discuss the topic in light of growing pressure on Middle Eastern producers to ramp up production to offset a loss of supply caused by the U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Joint oil production in the neutral zone was suspended in 2015, but earlier this month the Financial Times reported that the two countries were mulling over a restart amid rising oil prices and the matching rise in worry among large oil buyers.

The neutral zone, the FT reported at the time, could be pumping half a million barrels daily in a few months, according to the International Energy Agency, which would add to more than 10 million bpd of Saudi production and almost 3 million bpd on Kuwaiti production based on the latest figures for July.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Oil Industry Needs Large New Discoveries, Very Soon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?
Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

Oil Market Shocked As China’s Top Refiner Halves Iranian Oil Imports

 Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

 Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Underwhelming OPEC Fuels Oil Price Rally

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com