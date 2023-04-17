Gazprombank Strengthens Partnership With Indian Banks To Expedite Trade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.07 -1.45 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 -1.41 -1.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.21 -0.91 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.279 +0.165 +7.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 -0.067 -2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 -0.067 -2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 12 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 4 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Europe’s Energy Troubles Continue: Hydro And Nuclear Output Declining

Europe’s Energy Troubles Continue: Hydro And Nuclear Output Declining

Europe continues to face energy…

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023

5 Trends Driving The Oil And Gas Industry In 2023

From tighter oil supply to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Gazprombank Strengthens Partnership With Indian Banks To Expedite Trade

By Michael Kern - Apr 17, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Trade between India and Russia has experienced a significant boost since the West imposed sanctions on Russia last year for its invasion of Ukraine. This has led to a change in the flow of oil and other goods, making Russia the largest supplier of crude to India this year. 

The growing relationship has been expedited with Russia's Gazprombank playing a pivotal role by expanding their links with banks in India to facilitate trade between the two countries in national currencies. Gazprombank is Russia's third-largest lender and is an important conduit for the Russian energy trade.

Elena Borisenko, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Management of Gazprombank, told Reuters that they have "worked hard to establish our level of partnership with Indian banks." Describing the hard work put into the venture, she noted that "our representatives here worked hard," adding that they now have "infrastructure and payments from banks … it is much better than it was three months ago."

The growing trade relationship between India and Russia is leading to an increasing tilt of the trade balance in Russia's favor. One potential solution to turning this around would be for Russian companies to invest in infrastructure projects in India. 

Borisenko noted that she is "hoping that it (trade) will be better, it will be improving, and … payments between Russia and India will be more and more in national currencies."

This partnership has also been helped by India's introduction of a framework to facilitate overseas trade in rupees last year, allowing many foreign banks to open vostro accounts with Indian banks. 

This has allowed Gazprombank and other Russian institutions to open such accounts to help improve the trade relationship.

This news highlights the growing importance of national currencies in international trade. The ability to trade in national currencies is essential to trade between nations. It is a trend that is growing in popularity as nations attempt to bypass the U.S. dollar as the dominant currency for international trade. This shift could dramatically alter the global financial system in the years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Strong Commodity Prices Push Rio Tinto And Anglo American Higher

Next Post

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

South Korea Pledges $5 Billion In Support For Battery Makers In The U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com