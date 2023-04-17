Strong Commodity Prices Push Rio Tinto And Anglo American Higher

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.07 -1.45 -1.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 -1.41 -1.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.21 -0.91 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.279 +0.165 +7.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 -0.067 -2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.769 -0.067 -2.37%

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Breaking News:

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Small Declines In Fuel Inventories Bolster Oil Prices

Small Declines In Fuel Inventories Bolster Oil Prices

Oil prices held steady on…

Clean Energy Sources Produced 39% Of Global Electricity In 2022

Clean Energy Sources Produced 39% Of Global Electricity In 2022

The world is on track…

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.

Strong Commodity Prices Push Rio Tinto And Anglo American Higher

By City A.M - Apr 17, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

London’s FTSE 100 kicked off a fresh week in decent style this morning, lifted higher by investors snapping up shares in mining giants Rio Tinto and Anglo American off the back of a bump in commodity prices.

The capital’s premier index added 0.5 percent to reach 7,911.02 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more responsive to sentiment toward the UK economy, climbed 0.76 percent to 19,389.25 points.

Strong advances for big industrial companies pushed the FTSE 100 higher in the City today, with appetite toward the sector fortified by a better outlook for demand for raw material prices on expectations of a Chinese growth spurt.

The index, which tracks the performance of the UK’s top companies, is heavily geared toward so-called “old economy” stocks, things like mining companies, meaning the FTSE 100 often flies when market sentiment improves toward industrial firms.

Rio Tinto jumped more than two percent, sending it to near the summit of the index, while Anglo American creeped 1.76 percent higher.

“European markets have opened higher with the FTSE 100 trading above 7,900. Stronger commodities have lifted stocks like Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BP towards the top of the UK index ahead of China’s closely watched economic growth figures on Tuesday,” Victoria Scholar, head of investment at fund manager interactive investor, said.

Earnings season in the US continues to motor along this week, with investment banking titan Goldman Sachs posting closely watched results in Wall Street later today.

Investors are keen to see how bad lenders have been damaged by last month’s financial market volatility that laid waste to US tech lender Silicon Valley Bank and prompted a fire sale of Credit Suisse to its biggest rival UBS.

“Expectations for earnings are on the floor, so beats can be expected. Wall Street’s big banks delivered strong earnings last week, but they are the stronger ones,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said.

Sky News reported today that UK banking giant Barclays is poised to lay off around 100 staff in its trading arm. Its shares were down nearly one percent in London.

The pound was pretty much unchanged against the US dollar, while the yield on the 10-year gilt nudged lower.

Forecasts from the EY Item Club out today claim the Bank won’t cut interest rates until Christmas and will also back a twelfth straight rise at its next meeting on 11 May.

By CityAM

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper.

