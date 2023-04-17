Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.05 -1.47 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.87 -1.44 -1.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.21 -0.91 -1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.292 +0.178 +8.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 -0.068 -2.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.768 -0.068 -2.39%

Graph down Marine 3 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 3 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 503 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 86.80 -0.97 -1.11%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.18 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 84.58 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.83 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.98 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 76.68 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 77.98 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 86.93 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.28 +0.27 +0.36%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.73 +0.42 +0.50%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.75 +0.50 +0.69%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.05 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.00 +0.36 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 47 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

Canada's Biggest Bank Becomes The World's Top Financier Of Fossil Fuels

Google Aims To Cut The Bureaucratic Red Tape In Green Power Procurement

Russia's Seaborne Crude Oil Exports Rebound To Above 3 Million Bpd

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 17, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Russian weekly crude oil exports by sea returned to above 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the week to April 14, bouncing back from an eight-week low in the previous week, data from vessel-tracking services compiled by Bloomberg showed on Monday.

Last week's jump in observed Russian crude oil shipments is not reflective of the ongoing production cut of 500,000 bpd and Moscow's claims that it had cut its output in March by 700,000 bpd.

The latest data showed that the fall in exports in early April may have been short-lived, Bloomberg's Julian Lee noted, commenting on the tanker-tracking data.  

In the week to April 14, Russia's crude oil shipments surged by 540,000 bpd compared to the week to April 7 and stood at 3.43 million bpd, per the data compiled by Bloomberg. The four-week average figures – a more reliable measure of export flows – also showed an increase. Crude exports by sea rose by 50,000 bpd to 3.39 million bpd in the four weeks to April 14.

As has been the case since the EU and G7 announced they would impose an embargo and a price cap on Russian crude oil imports, most of Russia's crude shipments were headed to Asia. In recent weeks, shipments to Asia have averaged over 3 million bpd, according to the data compiled by Bloomberg.  

Last month, Russia's crude oil and refined product exports surged to the highest level since April 2020 as fuel exports jumped, bringing $1 billion more to Putin's oil revenues last month compared to February, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Russian crude and product exports increased in March by 600,000 bpd, reaching 8.1 million bpd, the highest oil export levels from Russia in three years, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report at the end of last week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

