Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 100.2 +3.61 +3.74%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.198 +0.045 +1.41%

Graph down Marine 4 days 101.4 -6.13 -5.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 102.6 -6.43 -5.90%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 103.9 -1.67 -1.58%
Graph down Basra Light 126 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 108.7 -1.92 -1.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 107.0 -2.35 -2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 106.8 -2.29 -2.10%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.9 -2.84 -2.64%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 85.78 -1.33 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 85.17 -1.01 -1.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 101.4 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 99.67 -1.01 -1.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 97.57 -1.01 -1.02%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 94.72 -1.01 -1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 96.82 -1.01 -1.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 100.4 -1.01 -1.00%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 95.02 -1.01 -1.05%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 101.4 -1.21 -1.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 105.0 -6.27 -5.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 100.8 -1.01 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 104.7 -1.01 -0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 95.75 -1.00 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 89.50 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 108.8 -1.51 -1.37%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia’s Grand Plan To Undermine The U.S. Dollar

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Vladimir Putin’s demand for “unfriendly” nations to pay for natural gas in Rubles has yet to impact gas flows.
  • The Kremlin has announced that this is a “prototype” and expressed confidence that the same policy will be extended to other goods and exports.
  • The demand for Rubles does not make much economic sense, but it may simply be a way for Russia to skirt sanctions.
Vladimir Putin’s insistence that “unfriendly” nations pay in rubles for natural gas is just the beginning of a Russian export policy that will see fewer U.S. dollars being used in transactions for goods, especially for energy, according to the Kremlin. 

Russia has set a March 31 deadline for the countries it considers “hostile” - including the United States, all EU member states, Switzerland, Canada, Norway, South Korea, Japan, and many others - to start paying in rubles for natural gas.   

Still, Europe continued to receive Russian natural gas via pipelines on Friday, even after Putin threatened European countries that Moscow would cut off gas flows unless buyers complied with Russia’s gas-for-rubles-only demand. 

Throughout last week, the Kremlin issued unclear - and at times, contradictory - messages, while European economies started to activate emergency plans in anticipation of a potential disruption to gas supply from Russia. Germany and Italy - major European economies and major importers of Russian gas - said last week that they had received assurances from Russia that they could continue paying in euros for the gas coming from Russia.   

Russia did not immediately cut off the gas supply to Europe partly because it is dependent on revenues from gas and partly because payments for gas delivered after April 1 are not due until later this month or early May. 

The continued gas supply to Europe eased concerns that Europe would find itself cut off from Russian gas, but those concerns could intensify again later this month and in May when payments to Moscow are due. 

The Kremlin, for its part, signals the gas-for-rubles demand is just the beginning of a switch to the Russian currency for Russian exports. 

“It is the prototype of the system,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said over the weekend on Russian state television, referring to the gas-for-rubles scheme. 

“I have no doubt that it will be extended to new groups of goods,” Reuters quoted Peskov as saying. The Kremlin spokesman did not provide any timeline for extending the rubles payments to exports of other goods. 

Last week, the Kremlin signaled that it could work on an idea to price all energy and commodity exports of Russia in rubles. 

This weekend, Peskov said Moscow was seeking a new global system that would not have the U.S. dollar as the dominant currency. 

“It is obvious that - even if this is currently a distant prospect - that we will come to some new system - different from the Bretton Woods system,” Peskov said. 

Russia’s demand for rubles for gas goes beyond economics, analysts told CBC News and The Associated Press. 

By demanding rubles for natural gas, Russia wants to score “a kind of political victory,” Stefan Meister, head of the program on international order and democracy at the German Council on Foreign Relations, told The Associated Press. 

“It wants to show that Putin dictates the conditions under which it exports gas,” Meister told AP. 

Payments in rubles could also send a message in Russia that the ruble is strong and Putin’s war in Ukraine is going according to plan, analysts also said. 

However, from an economic standpoint, the ruble payment is strange, other analysts note.

“Under normal circumstances, a country that is trying to prop up its currency and maintain imports from abroad would seek payments in hard currencies such as dollars and euros rather than its own currency,” Eswar Prasad, the Tolani Senior Professor of Trade Policy and professor of economics at Cornell University, told CBC News.  

It is possible that Russia could be using the demand for payments in ruble as a way to skirt Western sanctions, Prasad and other experts say.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

