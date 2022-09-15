U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|85.09
|-3.39
|-3.83%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|90.86
|-3.24
|-3.44%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|92.17
|-3.34
|-3.50%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|8.290
|-0.824
|-9.04%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.426
|-0.099
|-3.91%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|90.14
|+0.52
|+0.58%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 3 days
|90.14
|+0.52
|+0.58%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|95.86
|+1.73
|+1.84%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|84.13
|-13.37
|-13.71%
|Mars US • 14 hours
|86.31
|+0.12
|+0.14%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.426
|-0.099
|-3.91%
|Marine •2 days
|91.87
|-1.84
|-1.96%
|Murban •2 days
|93.95
|-1.94
|-2.02%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|93.71
|+1.83
|+1.99%
|Basra Light •290 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|93.09
|+1.52
|+1.66%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|95.86
|+1.73
|+1.84%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|95.86
|+1.73
|+1.84%
|Girassol • 2 days
|95.38
|+1.72
|+1.84%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|84.13
|-13.37
|-13.71%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|66.92
|+1.23
|+1.87%
|Western Canadian Select •13 hours
|67.23
|+1.17
|+1.77%
|Canadian Condensate •13 hours
|90.63
|+1.17
|+1.31%
|Premium Synthetic •13 hours
|88.88
|+1.17
|+1.33%
|Sweet Crude •13 hours
|86.03
|+1.17
|+1.38%
|Peace Sour •13 hours
|82.73
|+1.17
|+1.43%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 13 hours
|82.73
|+1.17
|+1.43%
|Light Sour Blend • 13 hours
|84.03
|+1.17
|+1.41%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 13 hours
|92.98
|+1.17
|+1.27%
|Central Alberta • 13 hours
|82.33
|+1.17
|+1.44%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|90.14
|+0.52
|+0.58%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •2 days
|84.75
|+0.50
|+0.59%
|Giddings •2 days
|78.50
|+0.50
|+0.64%
|ANS West Coast •7 days
|96.27
|+3.60
|+3.88%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|85.11
|+0.70
|+0.83%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|84.96
|+0.70
|+0.83%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|84.96
|+0.70
|+0.83%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days
|84.75
|+0.50
|+0.59%
|Kansas Common • 24 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|96.02
|+5.37
|+5.92%
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
It is well known that…
Russia’s defense ministry has announced…
Julianne Geiger
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.
U.S. natural gas futures fell 8% on Thursday as the rail union reached a temporary labor agreement with its workers.
Henry Hub natural gas futures (NGV2) fell $0.728 MBtu (-7.99%) to $8.397 on the railway deal, without which would have increased the demand for natural gas in an already tight market. A rail industry disruption would have disrupted the flow of coal.
A larger than anticipated storage build for natural gas also weighed on prices, which were trading near record highs due to the tight market.
On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report showed that total working gas in underground storage in the Lower 48 rose to 2,771 Bcf for the week ending September 9, up from 2,694 Bcf in the week prior. While this is up from the week and a bearish signal for prices, working gas in storage is still down 7.4% from this time last year, and 11.3% lower than the five-year average of 3,125 Bcf.
The largest gain in terms of working gas in underground storage was seen in the Midwest, followed closely by the East. Working gas in the Pacific region fell for week ending September 9.
The build in inventories and subsequent drop in prices could help alleviate some of the price pressures currently plaguing US nat gas buyers.
The storage build was above analyst expectations.
The rail deal and storage build combo was enough to send prices substantially lower, and fell in lockstep with falling crude oil prices as well.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com