Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.94 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.91 +1.07 +1.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.57 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.988 -0.336 -4.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.423 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 84.30 -2.01 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.423 -0.006 -0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.77 +0.90 +0.98%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.92 +0.97 +1.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 -3.74 -3.99%
Graph down Basra Light 290 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.53 -3.56 -3.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.35 -3.51 -3.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 91.58 -3.80 -3.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 97.30 +13.17 +15.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.89 -4.03 -6.02%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.85 -3.38 -5.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 87.25 -3.38 -3.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 85.50 -3.38 -3.80%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.65 -3.38 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 79.35 -3.38 -4.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.65 -3.38 -4.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.60 -3.38 -3.64%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.95 -3.38 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.03 +0.89 +0.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 75.25 -3.25 -4.14%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 81.73 -3.38 -3.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.58 -3.38 -3.98%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 81.50 -3.25 -3.83%
Chart Kansas Common 24 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.19 +1.17 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 8 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 5 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 7 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 5 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil

Aluminum Prices Slip Despite Smelter Shutdowns Chipping Away At Supply

Aluminum Prices Slip Despite Smelter Shutdowns Chipping Away At Supply

Aluminum prices are falling as…

Permian Oil Production Is Set To Hit A Record High

Permian Oil Production Is Set To Hit A Record High

According to the EIA’s latest…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Arabia And Russia Both Want $100 Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 16, 2022, 8:50 AM CDT

OPEC+ heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia, with their +11 million bpd quotas, are looking at $100 oil as a fair price good for all, anonymous Reuters sources familiar with both Russian and Saudi Arabian government thinking said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, who together make up more than half of OPEC+'s total quota, are widely considered the leaders of the OPEC+ group, and a $100 preference could lead to an active defense of this desired floor price.

OPEC has long decried the accusation that it targets specific oil prices—rather, as OPEC says, it looks to keep the oil market in balance. However, oil prices still have a role to play in maintaining that balance.

The OPEC+ officials, who wish to remain anonymous, said that OPEC+ has sent out signals that it prefers a price around $90 or $100 per Brent barrel—higher, as Reuters points out, than some in the industry had previously thought.

In the August OPEC+ meeting, when oil prices were near $100 but falling, OPEC+ took action—albeit minor action—to defend this price by cutting 100,000 bpd off its production quota. It wasn't enough to keep Brent prices near $100, but perhaps it has helped to keep Brent prices above $90 for the most part, as it fights against recession fears that seek to spook the market into believing crude oil demand could slump amid tough economic times.

As to why OPEC+ seems to have raised its desired floor price, one of Reuters Saudi sources indicated that materials costs have risen with inflation and that crude producers need more revenue to make up for higher production costs.

"An oil price at $120-130 is risky and Saudi will prevent that, but at $100 it won't have a huge impact on the global economy - Saudi would be comfortable with that price," one of the anonymous sources said.

As for Russia, which has had to offer its oil at discounts for months, it wants to see oil at no less than $100 per barrel, two Reuters sources familiar with Russian thinking said.

With both Saudi Arabia and Russia backing the $100 oil horse, it could only be a matter of time before OPEC+ agrees to actively defend this price level by cutting production.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Angry Customers Demand Explanation As German Energy Bills Soar

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 16 2022 said:
    The overwhelming majority of members of OPEC+ with the exception of Russia need a Brent crude oil price much higher than $100 a barrel to balance their budgets but they would settle for the time being for a price of $100.

    Members of OPEC+ might eventually need a Brent crude price approaching $110-$115 to compensate for rising costs of production as a result of rampant inflation in the major economies of the world.

    Whilst Russia can balance its budget with a Brent crude of $40 or less, a price of $100 will give it extra export revenues and will also enable it to offer price discounts to major buyers when necessary.

    And with Russia and Saudi Arabia supporting a price of $100, OPEC+ will soon take the necessary measures to defend such a price. Therefore, we could expect oil prices to resume their surge.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Global Energy Expert

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com