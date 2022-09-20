Tesla Aims To Double Sales In Germany

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 83.71 -2.02 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.02 -1.98 -2.15%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.76 +0.05 +0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.867 +0.115 +1.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.030 -1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.88 +0.27 +0.32%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.030 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.47 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.83 -1.27 -1.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 91.64 +1.67 +1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 294 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 91.47 +1.94 +2.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.40 +1.05 +1.14%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.86 +1.28 +1.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 -1.60 -1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 63.60 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.11 +0.60 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 87.51 +0.60 +0.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 85.76 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.91 +0.60 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 79.61 +0.60 +0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.91 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.86 +0.60 +0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.21 +0.60 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 91.99 -6.05 -6.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.74 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.59 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Gazprom Halts Pipeline Gas Deliveries To China For A Week

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

U.S. diesel stocks are depleted…

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

Global Coal Market Receives A Boost From India

India’s energy sector will be…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla Aims To Double Sales In Germany

By ZeroHedge - Sep 20, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Despite the fact that the company is having trouble securing the political support to expand its Germany manufacturing facilities, Tesla is still seeking to double vehicle sales in the country to 80,000 this year, a new report from Bloomberg says. 

The company sold 39,714 units in 2021 and so far has sold 24,734 units through August of 2022. The company is going to try and lure in additional customers via "the opening of stores and improved servicing offers," the report says. 

Recall just days ago we reported that a vote on the expansion of Tesla's German factory in Grünheide had been been delayed, according to reports from German Media

A planned discussion about the plants development that was planned for a September council meeting will no longer take place, according to translated versions of the report, which cites the mayor of Grünheide, Arne Christiani. 

Tesla is seeking to expand its 300 hectare factory by another 100 hectares, the report notes, in order to build a freight depot and expand production capabilities. 

Christiani said he wasn't sure if the topic could even be brought up this year. He took the item of the agenda after, in June, the Grünheide main committee had approved plans for the expansion and had recommended that the local council draw up a plan. 

Bloomberg reported that the expansion was "postponed indefinitely". 

Christiani said there is still a need for clarity about the expansion, according to the German media report. 

Building in Germany has been one headache after the next for Tesla, who has dealt with local red tape in addition to pushback from environmentalist groups, over the last several years. 

Recall, last summer, we commented on the ongoing war between Tesla and German environmentalists who were trying to prevent the erection of the plant. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

Next Post

Gas Will Never Flow Through Nord Stream 2 – German Minister

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com