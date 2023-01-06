France’s Nuclear Power Output Rises, Easing European Energy Woes

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.44 +0.77 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.52 +0.83 +1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.14 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.660 -0.060 -1.61%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 +0.015 +0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 68.87 -3.97 -5.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.282 +0.015 +0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.53 -2.04 -2.66%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.19 -1.53 -1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.86 +1.36 +1.85%
Graph down Basra Light 402 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.58 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.62 +1.03 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India Boosts Imports Of Russia’s Arctic Oil

Coal Demand To Remain Robust In 2023

Coal Demand To Remain Robust In 2023

Just a couple of years…

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd In December

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd In December

A rebound in Nigerian production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

France’s Nuclear Power Output Rises, Easing European Energy Woes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 06, 2023, 7:04 AM CST

France’s nuclear fleet is coming back online, with Bloomberg estimating that 73% of the country’s 56 reactors were available on Friday. That is significantly more reactors than in recent months, which eases some of the concerns about power supply in France and Europe.

To compare, only 40% of France’s 56 reactors were available in August 2022, when many reactors were under routine or unplanned maintenance, river water levels were low, and temperatures in rivers were too high to be used for reactor cooling.

Low nuclear power availability has been an issue for the French power system for most of the past year, as more than half of the country’s reactors were offline at one point in the autumn due to repairs or maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The higher nuclear power availability in France, a major producer of electricity from nuclear energy, eases concerns about power shortages this winter.

France is now more confident about its power supply for the coming weeks compared to a month ago, thanks to reduced consumption and increased nuclear power generation, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told local Franceinfo radio earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am more confident over the coming weeks,” France’s PM told the radio when asked about the country’s energy supply. 

Last month, Xavier Piechaczyk, the head of grid operator RTE, said that France could face the risk of power cuts this winter when the electricity supply may not be enough to meet demand.

In November, RTE said that the French electricity grid is at higher risk of strained power supplies in January 2023 than previously estimated due to lower nuclear power generation. 

Delays in routine maintenance work at France’s nuclear power stations will lead to a slightly lower nuclear availability this winter than expected back in September, the grid operator said. This raises the risk of a power supply crunch in January, RTE said in its latest winter preparedness analysis in November.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Eni CEO: Europe Should Look To Africa For Natural Gas Supply

Next Post

India Boosts Imports Of Russia’s Arctic Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap
OPEC Misses Production Quota By 310,000 Bpd

OPEC Misses Production Quota By 310,000 Bpd

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com