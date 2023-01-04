Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 As Near-Term Demand Worries Grow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.40 -2.53 -3.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.42 -2.68 -3.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.95 -2.17 -2.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.091 +0.103 +2.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.276 -0.085 -3.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%
Chart Mars US 9 hours 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.276 -0.085 -3.60%

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.60 +3.15 +4.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.23 +2.68 +3.29%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.50 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 400 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 82.73 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.60 +0.66 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.02 +0.34 +0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.29 +0.15 +0.18%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.95 -2.66 -4.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 55.68 -3.33 -5.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.08 -3.33 -4.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.33 -3.33 -4.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 74.48 -3.33 -4.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 71.18 -3.33 -4.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 72.48 -3.33 -4.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 81.43 -3.33 -3.93%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 70.78 -3.33 -4.49%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 81.56 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.25 -3.25 -4.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.38 +1.98 +2.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 67.26 -7.08 -9.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.41 -3.33 -4.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.50 -3.25 -4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.42 -0.02 -0.02%

Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 As Near-Term Demand Worries Grow

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Plunge Below $80 As Near-Term Demand Worries Grow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 04, 2023, 7:42 AM CST

Oil prices crashed early on Wednesday, with Brent Crude falling below the $80 a barrel mark again, as concerns about immediate global oil demand intensified with soaring Covid cases in China and slowing economies globally.

As of 8:33 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, had plummeted below $75 per barrel and traded down by 2.68% at $74.91. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, dipped below $80 and the front-month contract was down by 2.70% at $79.92.

Oil prices continued on Wednesday the Tuesday rout when both benchmarks dipped by 4% and Brent plummeted the most in one day in more than three months. The recent sell-off in oil was the result of gloomy economic expectations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the state of the Chinese and global economy in the early weeks of 2023, and a strong U.S. dollar.  

Surging Covid cases in China and a slowdown in the Chinese economy are expected to weigh on oil demand and prices in the immediate term.

The Chinese economy is off to a difficult start to 2023, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told the CBS program Face the Nation in an interview aired on Sunday. China’s re-opening and the surge in infections that followed is “bad news” for the global economy in the short term, Georgieva said.

The market is currently focused on a short-term deterioration in demand as China struggles with Covid-19, milder weather reduces demand for heating fuels, and the IMF’s latest warning that one-third of the world may suffer a recession in 2023, Saxo Bank said on Wednesday.

“In Brent, the uptrend from early December looks challenged with a break below $81 signalling further loss of momentum, initially towards $79.65,” the bank’s strategists said.

The most imminent catalyst for the direction of oil prices will come later on Wednesday when the American Petroleum Institute (API) will report its estimates of U.S. commercial oil inventories.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

