Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 73.40 +0.96 +1.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.406 +0.021 +0.88%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.25 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.26 -0.98 -1.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.87 +2.56 +3.23%
Graph down Basra Light 366 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +2.50 +3.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.79 +2.92 +3.52%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.56 +2.87 +3.51%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.93 -3.87 -4.62%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 804 days 51.67 +2.25 +4.55%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 59.30 +2.35 +4.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 82.70 +2.35 +2.92%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 80.95 +2.35 +2.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 78.10 +2.35 +3.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 74.80 +2.35 +3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 76.10 +2.35 +3.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 85.05 +2.35 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 74.40 +2.35 +3.26%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.85 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.25 +1.00 +1.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.37 -1.68 -1.93%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 72.37 +0.96 +1.34%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 73.72 +0.96 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 +1.00 +1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.00 +0.96 +1.12%

French Grid Operator Warns Of Power Cuts This Winter

Europe Remains Russia's Biggest Diesel Buyer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

French Grid Operator Warns Of Power Cuts This Winter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 01, 2022, 8:01 AM CST

France could face the risk of power cuts this winter when electricity supply may not be enough to meet demand, Xavier Piechaczyk, the head of grid operator RTE, said on Thursday, citing the price to pay for slow renewables and a nuclear energy infrastructure working at half capacity.

There is a risk of red-alert days this winter, but it would mostly depend on the weather, Piechaczyk told Franceinfo radio today, noting that power cuts are not necessarily “inevitable”. 

 Due to lower nuclear generation availability, France will import electricity this winter from most of its neighbors, including Benelux, the manager added. 

“We are in this tense situation because the French nuclear fleet is not at full capacity”, Piechaczyk said, adding that France is also paying the price of slow deployment of renewable energy. 

“We pay for a kind of slowness in renewable energy in France”, he said.  

Last month, RTE said that the French electricity grid is at higher risk of strained power supplies in January 2023 than previously estimated due to lower nuclear power generation. 

Delays in routine maintenance work at France’s nuclear power stations will lead to a slightly lower nuclear availability this winter than expected back in September, the grid operator said. This raises the risk of a power supply crunch in January, RTE said in November in its latest winter preparedness analysis.

Nuclear power generation in France has suffered setbacks this year, and currently, just over 50% of the French nuclear power fleet is available. France, traditionally a net exporter of electricity, even became a net importer of electricity in the first half of 2022 due to the issues at its nuclear power plants. 

RTE stressed last month that under no circumstances does France run a risk of a “blackout”, that is, a total loss of control of the electricity system. During periods of strained supply, France could avoid outages by reducing consumption by between 1% and 5% in the base-case scenario, and by up to 15% in the worst-case scenario, RTE said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Top Miner Warns That A Labor Shortage Could Threaten The Energy Transition

