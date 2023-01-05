WTI Crude Ticks Higher After EIA Confirms Small Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.72 +0.88 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.55 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.00 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.707 -0.465 -11.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 +0.015 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 72.84 -2.42 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.274 +0.015 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.57 -5.03 -6.16%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.72 -5.51 -6.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.50 -5.00 -6.37%
Graph down Basra Light 401 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.15 -5.58 -6.74%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.61 -4.99 -6.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.76 -5.26 -6.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 47.59 -4.36 -8.39%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.59 -4.09 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 74.99 -4.09 -5.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 73.24 -4.09 -5.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 70.39 -4.09 -5.49%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.09 -4.09 -5.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.39 -4.09 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.34 -4.09 -5.02%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.69 -4.09 -5.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 74.32 -7.24 -8.88%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 63.00 -4.25 -6.32%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 78.94 -3.44 -4.18%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 65.67 -1.59 -2.36%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.32 -4.09 -5.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 -4.25 -5.78%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.00 -9.42 -11.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 9 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 13 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Peru’s Political Crisis Is Weighing On Its Energy Industry

Peru’s Political Crisis Is Weighing On Its Energy Industry

Peru’s ongoing political crisis is…

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC Production Creeps Higher In December

OPEC’s crude oil production increased…

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

Investment banks expect higher oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Crude Ticks Higher After EIA Confirms Small Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 05, 2023, 10:10 AM CST
Join Our Community

WTI crude prices rose slightly today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an oil inventory build of 1.7 million barrels for the week to December 30.

This compared with a modest build of 700,000 barrels for the previous week, which in turn followed a weekly draw of 5.9 million barrels.

The EIA said that at 420.6 million barrels, crude oil inventories were still below the seasonal five-year average, by some 4 percent.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a crude oil inventory build of close to 3.3 million barrels, citing refinery shutdowns that took about 1 million barrels daily in refining capacity offline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuels saw inventory draws in the final week of 2022.

Gasoline inventories shed a modest 300,000 barrels, with production averaging 8.5 million barrels daily. This compared with an inventory draw of 3.1 million barrels for the previous week and production of 10.1 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 1.4 million barrels for the last week of last year, with production averaging 4 million bpd.

ADVERTISEMENT

These figures compared with an inventory build of a modest 300,000 barrels and production of 5.1 million bpd. Distillate inventories in the U.S. remain below the five-year seasonal average despite a late boost during the year.

Meanwhile, refineries processed an average of 13.8 million barrels of crude daily in the final week of 2022, which compared with 16.1 million bpd for the previous week.

Imports last week averaged 5.7 million bpd, compared with 6.2 million bpd a week earlier, with the latest four-week average at 6.2 million bpd.

Oil prices got off to a weak start to the year as economic concern grew further, with the IMF forecasting a third of the world’s economies could sink into recession this year and central banks signaling they have no plans to change their aggressive approach to inflation control.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $78.48 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $73.38 per barrel, both up from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd In December

Next Post

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com