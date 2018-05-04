Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 hours 69.72 +1.29 +1.89%
Brent Crude 9 hours 74.87 +1.25 +1.70%
Natural Gas 10 hours 2.711 -0.015 -0.55%
Mars US 8 hours 69.13 +1.04 +1.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 +0.19 +0.27%
Urals 1 day 70.58 -0.06 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.90 -0.29 -0.48%
Natural Gas 10 hours 2.711 -0.015 -0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.03 -0.20 -0.28%
Murban 1 day 73.33 -0.10 -0.14%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.92 +0.98 +1.44%
Basra Light 1 day 72.47 +1.24 +1.74%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.66 +0.98 +1.35%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.63 +1.14 +1.55%
Girassol 1 day 73.98 +1.14 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 +0.19 +0.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 51.11 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.43 +0.50 +1.00%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 67.93 +0.50 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.53 +0.50 +0.73%
Sweet Crude 2 days 60.43 +0.50 +0.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.43 +0.50 +0.89%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.43 +0.50 +0.89%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.43 +0.50 +0.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 64.18 -0.75 -1.16%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.93 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 72.25 +0.54 +0.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.25 +1.75 +2.71%
Giddings 1 day 60.00 +1.75 +3.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.58 +0.40 +0.55%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.67 +1.79 +2.89%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.62 +1.79 +2.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.62 +1.79 +2.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.17 +1.79 +2.78%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 +0.50 +0.86%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.19 +0.50 +0.67%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 hours Did US Shale Really Hit a $25/Barrel Breakeven Price?
  • 17 hours Bug in Twitter
  • 7 hours Venezuela out of OPEC soon?
  • 16 hours Driverless Cars Will Dramatically Reduce Insurance Premiums, Said Buffett
  • 2 hours Oil Prices are Starting to Rise Too High
  • 7 hours Venezuela Expects to Lose Another 200,000 bpd by end-2018
  • 23 hours Watch This Battle Over Somalia Ports (Vital Oil Route)
  • 9 hours Future of Petrochemicals
  • 4 hours Oil at $300?
  • 57 mins What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 1 day Anybody Watching Aluminum Stocks Today??
  • 13 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 7 hours Oman, an interesting case in oil in the Middle East
  • 1 day PetroYuan - China's Oil Futures are Gaining Momentum
  • 23 hours Trump's Revenge: U.S. Oil Floods Europe, Hurting OPEC and Russia
  • 23 hours What happened to stocks yesterday?

Breaking News:

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

Saudi Arabia may soon lose…

Can India Break Its Oil Addiction?

Can India Break Its Oil Addiction?

As oil prices continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 04, 2018, 10:00 PM CDT Venezuela

The man who ran Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA for a decade after 2004 says that the country’s oil firm is on the cusp of total collapse and expects oil production to drop by 600,000 bpd each year amid lack of investment.

Rafael Ramirez, who has long been a rival of Venezuela’s incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro within Hugo Chavez’s inner circle, told Bloomberg in a phone interview that “PDVSA may fall into an accelerated spiral downward.”

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Venezuela’s oil production averaged 2.154 million bpd in 2016 and 1.916 million bpd in 2017. In March 2018, its production plunged to 1.488 million bpd.

Ramirez became oil minister in 2002 and then head of PDVSA in 2004. During his ten-year tenure at the company, Venezuela’s production dropped by 10 percent. Since Ramirez left PDVSA, oil production has lost another 30 percent, with the steepest drops occurring over the past two years amid total economic collapse and lack of investment.

At the end of last year, Venezuela said that it would launch a criminal investigation into Ramirez over alleged corruption in a wider graft probe that ended with dozens of oil executives arrested.

Ramirez is currently in a self-imposed exile in a European city.

Some analysts saw the corruption purge at the end of 2017 as politically motivated with Maduro getting rid of opponents and tightening his grip over the oil industry—Venezuela’s only foreign exchange income source. Maduro also named a National Guard major general—Manuel Quevedo—as the new head of PDVSA and the country’s oil ministry. Quevedo’s lack of any oil industry experience further worried analysts that mismanagement would continue and even increase.

Related: Can Japan Dodge Trump’s Trade War?

The lack of knowledge and experience among the top oil men in Venezuela, together with infighting within the oil circles, has led to PDVSA’s plunging production, Ramirez told Bloomberg.

He also thinks that Venezuela may need to increasingly give control of PDVSA to international companies operating there.

“Under the argument that we destroyed the company, PDVSA will be de facto privatized,” Ramirez told Bloomberg. “It’s being taken out of the control of the Venezuelan state.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x

Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Enbridge Fined For Missing Inspection Deadline

Next Post

Enbridge Fined For Missing Inspection Deadline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market

Surprise Build In Crude Oil Stocks Rattles Market
Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Head Higher After API Reports Crude Inventory Draw

 Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Venezuela’s Oil Production Falls Further, No Turnaround In Sight

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

Disaster Hits Canada’s Oil Sands

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

 Alt text

Could Oil Actually Hit $300?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com