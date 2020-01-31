Eni’s Libyan JV Loses 155,000 Bpd because Of Continued Blockade

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.40 -0.74 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.89 -1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Urals 3 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.35 -0.70 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.25 -1.25 -2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.25 -0.20 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.09 -1.19 -2.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 1 hour Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 14 hours China gets caught?
  • 12 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 5 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 2 days US Shale: Technology
  • 2 days Owner
  • 9 hours Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 2 days Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 14 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Firm Could Sign Fuel-For-Diamonds Deal In This African Nation

The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

The Real Reason Russia Wants A Ceasefire In Libya

Russia and Turkey’s effort to…

How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?

How Reliable Are The Big 3 Oil Forecasters?

Oil forecasts move the market,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Eni’s Libyan JV Loses 155,000 Bpd because Of Continued Blockade

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2020, 10:30 AM CST Libya Oil

Eni’s joint venture with the Libyan National Oil Corporation is losing 155,000 barrels of oil per day of production because of the continued blockade of oil export terminals and fields, according to NOC, as quoted by Reuters.

Mellitah Oil and Gas as the joint venture is called operates the El Feel and Abu Attifel fields, both of which have been shut down following the blockade. Adding the loss of daily gas production, NOC said, Mellitah is incurring losses of $9.4 million in revenues on a daily basis.

Earlier this week, NOC’s Mustafa Sanalla warned that Libyan oil production could stop completely if the blockade continued.

A group of paramilitary formations affiliated with General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army occupied the export terminals last week along with pipelines and fields. The blockade came amid continued fighting between the LNA, which is loyal to the eastern Libyan government and the forces loyal to the Government of National Accord, which is recognized by the United Nations.

NOC declared force majeure on the oil terminals, with production losses at the time estimated to reach between 500,000 and 800,000 bpd. That’s down from over 1.2 million bpd that Libya was producing before the LNA blockade. However, by Tuesday, production had dropped to just 300,000 bpd with Sanalla telling Bloomberg it could drop further to just 72,000 bpd.

Eni, which stayed in Libya throughout the ordeal that followed the removal of Muammar Ghadaffi in 2011, accounts for as much as 45 percent of the country’s oil and gas production. Libyan operations contribute 15 percent of the company’s global total output. According to Energy Voice, the Mellitah oil and gas complex is currently outside of the LNA’s control, but the group is trying to expand its presence in the area.

Eni is seeking to expand its presence in Libya as well. Last year, the Italian major said it was going to restart an exploration program with BP, but later decided to postpone the restart because of the deterioration in the security situation in the North African country.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

Next Post

South Sudan Welcomes Russian Firms To Its Oil, Gas Sector

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com