Enbridge's Struggle To Change Terms On Canada's Largest Crude Oil Pipeline

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 56.62 -0.71 -1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 52.06 -0.73 -1.38%
Graph down Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 54.85 +0.45 +0.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 4 hours 1.841 +0.012 +0.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 58.77 +0.71 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 59.82 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 20 hours 47.50 -11.30 -19.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 32.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 41.75 -0.50 -1.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 60.43 -0.82 -1.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 48.00 -0.50 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 4 hours China gets caught?
  • 3 hours Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 38 mins Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 4 mins Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 4 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 2 days US Shale: Technology
  • 2 days Owner
  • 40 mins 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 5 hours Trump has changed into a World Leader
  • 15 hours Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 4 hours Governments that wasted massive windfalls
  • 19 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline

Breaking News:

Enbridge's Struggle To Change Terms On Canada's Largest Crude Oil Pipeline

This Is How America Will Get Out Of Iraq

This Is How America Will Get Out Of Iraq

What we’re most likely to…

Why 2020 Could Be A Record Year For Oil Trading Giants

Why 2020 Could Be A Record Year For Oil Trading Giants

2019 might have been a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Enbridge's Struggle To Change Terms On Canada's Largest Crude Oil Pipeline

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 31, 2020, 6:00 PM CST Enbridge

Enbridge, which wants to change the contract terms on the largest Canadian oil pipeline network, believes that Canadian producers who have opposed that change may want to stall a review of the proposal in the hope that the fate of the other pipelines in the works could become clearer soon, a senior Enbridge executive told Bloomberg.  

Enbridge operates Mainline, the largest pipeline network that sends Canadian crude oil to the United States with capacity of 2.85 million barrels per day (bpd).  

In December, Enbridge filed an application to the Canada Energy Regulator (CER), proposing a new framework on the way crude volumes are being contracted and shipped via the Mainline pipeline. Currently, Enbridge allocates capacity on the Mainline on an uncommitted basis, using a monthly nomination system. But the pipeline company wants to change that allocation system by contracting 90 percent of the capacity under long-term contracts, leaving only 10 percent for uncommitted or spot shipments.

Enbridge argues that the new system will ensure non-discriminatory and open-access to capacity, improve takeaway capacity out of Western Canada, and support Western Canadian oil prices.

“Shippers representing approximately 70 per cent of the Mainline's current throughput support our approach,” Guy Jarvis, Enbridge Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines, said in December when Enbridge filed its application.

But several oil producers, including the largest, Canadian Natural Resources, oppose the move and asked this week the CER to split the review process into two parts, the first being the fundamental question if Enbridge should be allowed to convert access to the pipeline to long-term contracting.

Related: Exxon’s Earnings Slump On Poor Petrochemical, Refining Results

Asked to comment on the opposition from some producers, Enbridge’s Yu told Bloomberg:

“It might be strategic from some of these shippers because it would help them gain more clarity on what’s happening on some of the other pipelines that are under development.”  

Canadian oil producers have been struggling with insufficient pipeline takeaway capacity in recent years. As a consequence, producers have been suffering from depressed Western Canadian oil prices while Line 3, the Trans Mountain Expansion, and Keystone XL are months and even years away from start of operations. That is, if they clear all legal and regulatory hurdles, which opponents of the pipelines have filed in courts over the past few years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Chevron Swings To $6.6B Loss After Huge Shale Gas Write-Off

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

 Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Billions In Worthless Assets Plague The Oil & Gas Industry

 Alt text

Are Oil Stocks ‘Too Toxic To Trade’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com