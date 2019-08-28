Canada’s Energy Watchdog Throws Bone To Oil Producers At Enbridge’s Expense

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.87 +0.09 +0.16%
Brent Crude 53 mins 59.93 +0.90 +1.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Mars US 1 hour 56.18 +0.65 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
Urals 18 hours 56.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.09 +0.77 +1.56%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.239 +0.017 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.15 -0.51 -0.87%
Murban 2 days 59.96 -0.37 -0.61%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.94 -0.34 -0.65%
Basra Light 2 days 62.30 -0.06 -0.10%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.25 -0.29 -0.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.07 -0.27 -0.46%
Girassol 2 days 60.60 -0.36 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.20 -0.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 42.93 +1.84 +4.48%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 48.93 +1.29 +2.71%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 55.33 +1.29 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 52.03 +2.24 +4.50%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Peace Sour 1 hour 49.43 +1.29 +2.68%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 50.43 +1.29 +2.63%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 56.93 +1.29 +2.32%
Central Alberta 1 hour 49.93 +1.29 +2.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.29 +1.60 +2.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Giddings 18 hours 46.00 +0.75 +1.66%
ANS West Coast 3 days 59.91 -0.46 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 49.73 +0.85 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 53.68 +0.85 +1.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.25 +0.75 +1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 +1.25 +2.84%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.31 +1.29 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 7 minutes U.S. Accuses China of Blocking South Sea Oil&Gas
  • 9 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 hours 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 22 mins Iran in the world market
  • 3 mins Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 7 hours Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 7 hours It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 2 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 3 hours ANALYST : U.S. Exports 5 MILLION BARRELS DAY 2020
  • 4 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 4 hours Never Bring A Rapier To A Gun Fight
  • 17 hours New CO O&G Laws
  • 2 hours U.S. Consumer Confidence Falls But Only Slightly Despite Trade Fight
  • 14 hours Interests Rate: Fed Chairman About Monetary Policy
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 hours Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production

Breaking News:

India’s Top Oil Refiner To Invest $28B In Seven Years

Will Europe Ever Shake Its Dependence On Russian Energy?

Will Europe Ever Shake Its Dependence On Russian Energy?

Europe has long pushed to…

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope

Oil prices rallied slightly at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Energy Watchdog Throws Bone To Oil Producers At Enbridge’s Expense

By Irina Slav - Aug 28, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Enbridge

The Canadian Energy Regulator, formerly the National Energy Board, will delay a change proposed by Enbridge in the way it does business with oil producers that has angered these same producers.

Enbridge’s proposal, according to Reuters, involves a switch to fixed-volume, long-term contracts for 90 percent of the capacity on the Mainline pipeline network—the largest pipeline network that sends Canadian crude to the United States. The capacity of the network is 2.85 million barrels daily.

Yet producers are unhappy about it. Last week, Shell and Suncor approached the regulator to ask that it review Enbridge’s proposal and does so urgently. Earlier, MEG Energy and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada also complained to the energy watchdog about the proposed change.

According to the producers, the terms of the open season Enbridge launched for its pipeline network would favor large refiners from the United States, such as BP and Exxon, over producers. Another cause for concern is that the long-term, fixed-volume contracts would force Canadian producers to send more crude to the Midwest rather than the Gulf Coast, which is a way more liquid market.

“Shell is concerned that the open season and the offering may represent an abuse of market power,” the supermajor’s Canadian subsidiary said in its letter to CER. According to the company, Enbridge is forcing producers to sign up for the fixed volumes under long-term contracts because they have few other export options due to the lack of sufficient pipeline capacity in Canada’s oil-producing regions.

Enbridge launched the open season for bids under the new terms in early August. According to critics, it should have first sought the approval of the regulator before announcing open season.

Now, the CER has announced a process of gathering comments on the Enbridge proposal and this process will almost certainly delay the switch to the new contract terms in case CER approves them.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Imports Close To 1 Million Bpd Of Iranian Crude In July

Next Post

Saudi Aramco Sells Its First-Ever West Texas Light Crude In Trading Push

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   

Colossal Crude Oil Inventory Draw Carries Prices Higher   
Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

 China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

China-Held Oil Tanker Looks To Skirt US Sanctions On Iran

 Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

Surprise Crude Build Reverses Earlier Oil Price Gains

 Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Crude Inventory Draw Unable To Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The Biggest Problem With Renewables

 Alt text

Corn Industry Battered By Shocking Ethanol Decision

 Alt text

Oil Needs To Be Below $20 To Compete With Electric Cars

 Alt text

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com