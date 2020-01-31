U.S. Rig Count Drops As Oil Price Slide Accelerates

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 51.40 -0.74 -1.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 56.44 -0.89 -1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 52.79 -1.24 -2.30%
Graph down Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
Graph down Urals 3 days 54.40 -1.30 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 49.86 +0.36 +0.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.839 +0.010 +0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 58.06 -1.65 -2.76%
Graph down Murban 2 days 59.77 -1.60 -2.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 47.18 -1.47 -3.02%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 61.81 -1.89 -2.97%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 59.83 -1.53 -2.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 58.38 -1.71 -2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 58.84 -2.00 -3.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 58.80 -2.24 -3.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.35 -0.70 -2.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 29.64 -1.19 -3.86%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 50.54 -1.19 -2.30%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 52.54 -1.19 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 44.74 -1.19 -2.59%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 44.14 -1.19 -2.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 48.64 -1.19 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 40.14 -1.19 -2.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 56.19 -1.10 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 42.25 -1.25 -2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.25 -0.20 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 46.09 -1.19 -2.52%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 50.04 -1.19 -2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 48.50 -1.25 -2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 61.37 -1.19 -1.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 7 minutes This Battery Uses Up CO2 to Create Energy
  • 11 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 hours Which type of Hegemony will China follow
  • 1 hour Tesla Will ‘Disappear’ Or ‘Lose 80%’ Of Its Value
  • 14 hours China gets caught?
  • 12 hours Tehran Times Editor in Chief: The US thirst for oil
  • 5 hours Demand for Diesel vs. Oil
  • 2 days US Shale: Technology
  • 2 days Owner
  • 9 hours Historian Slams Greta. I Don't See Her in Beijing or Delhi.
  • 2 days Us Shale: Moving the US shale revolution forward
  • 14 hours Which emissions are worse?: Cows vs. Keystone Pipeline
  • 2 days 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Firm Could Sign Fuel-For-Diamonds Deal In This African Nation

Alt Text

Why 2020 Could Be A Record Year For Oil Trading Giants

2019 might have been a…

Alt Text

Tesla's Stock Price Soars After Crushing Expectations

Tesla’s share price exploded in…

Alt Text

Exxon Stock Hits Decade Low Ahead Of Earnings

Exxon Mobil’s stock has fallen…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Rig Count Drops As Oil Price Slide Accelerates

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 31, 2020, 12:14 PM CST
Join Our Community
Rig

After another week of faltering oil prices as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spook the market, Baker Hughes reported that the number of oil and gas rigs in the US decreased this week, to 790—a decrease of 4 rigs. The total oil and gas rig count is now 265 down from this time last year.

The number of oil rigs decreased for the week, by 1 rigs, according to Baker Hughes data, bringing the total to 675—a 172-rig loss year over year.

The total number of active gas rigs in the United States fell by 3 according to the report, to 112. This compares to 198 a year ago. 

Meanwhile, oil production has hovered at 13 million bpd for three weeks now, according to data provided by the Energy Information Administration—a high for the United States.

By basin, oil rigs have slumped the most over the last 52 weeks in the Mississippian and Granite Wash basins (-80%), followed by Cana Woodford (-69%). By sheer numbers, the Permian basin saw the most declines at 75 over that same period, but that figure represents only a 16% decline—making the Permian one of the least affected basins over the last year.

The WTI benchmark at 12:28pm was $51.65 (-0.94%) per barrel—nearly $3 per barrel below last week levels as travel restrictions within, to, and from China threatens to dent oil demand. The Brent benchmark was trading at $56.71(-1.08%)—more than $3 per barrel below last week’s levels.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 3 rigs this week, to a total of 247 rigs. Oil and gas rigs in Canada are now up 4 year on year. 

At 8 minutes past the hour, WTI was trading at $51.30, while Brent was trading at $56.41.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Exxon’s Earnings Slump On Poor Petrochemical, Refining Results

Next Post

This Is How America Will Get Out Of Iraq
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China

US Oil Exports Could Explode After Once In A Lifetime Power Shift In China
Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

Is This The End Of Canada’s Oil Sands?

 As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

As Gas Prices Crash, Will This Shale Giant Survive?

 The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

The Smart Cell Turning Solar Energy Into Hydrogen

 Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets

Demand Fears Are Driving Today’s Oil Markets



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com