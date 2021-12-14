Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  Home
  Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Elon Musk Wants To Turn CO2 Into Rocket Fuel

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 14, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

SpaceX is launching a program to capture carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, the company’s founder Elon Musk said on Monday.

“SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere & turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if interested,” Musk tweeted, adding that it “Will also be important for Mars.”

SpaceX, a space transportation services and communications corporation, ultimately aims to colonize Mars, according to Musk, who is also chief executive of Tesla.

Musk, the world’s richest man, tweeted about the SpaceX CO2-to-rocket fuel project just after he was named 2021 Person of the Year by TIME.

Capturing CO2 from the atmosphere and turning it into rocket fuel will need a lot of development as the direct air capture (DAC) technology has not been fully developed and tested yet, Bloomberg notes.

Musk often tweets ideas, and at times trolls his followers and other celebrities or politicians on Twitter.

Just last week, Tesla and SpaceX’s founder tweeted, “thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time.”

On Tuesday, Musk said that “Tesla will make some merch buyable with Doge & see how it goes.”

Meanwhile, he continues to sell shares in Tesla, the latest batch being 934,091 shares worth $906.5 million, according U.S. securities filings from Monday, cited by Reuters.

Musk is looking to offset taxes on the exercising of options to buy 2.1 million shares. In early November, Musk said he would sell 10 percent of his stake in Tesla if his Twitter followers approved such a sale. The poll said yes.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this?” Musk tweeted on November 6.

According to the poll results, 57.9 percent were in favor of this move, with 42.1 percent against it. Ten percent of Tesla stock would be worth some $21 billion.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

  • DoRight Deikins on December 14 2021 said:
    Good luck with that! Since CO2 is extremely diffuse in the atmosphere [making up only 0.04% or 400 parts per million (ppm)], he would find it much more economical to pull it out of a concentrated source (such as an exhaust from a fossil fuel plant). But then a corn field on a sunny day in July can suck CO2 levels to almost zero*, so maybe Elon can also!

    *actually with adequate water and nutrients, low CO2 levels can be a limiting factor in corn production.

